Woman injured as man believed to have fled Collier Row crash

A woman in her 20s was treated for a head injury - not believed to be life-threatening - following a crash in Mawney Road, Collier Road last night (Thursday, March 25). - Credit: Paresh Raja

A man is believed to have fled the scene of a Collier Row crash which saw a woman suffer a head injury.

Police were called at 8.50pm on Thursday, March 25 to Mawney Road following reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB).

A woman in her 20s was found at the scene and treated for a head injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

One man is believed to have decamped from a vehicle and fled. Enquiries to locate him are ongoing.

An LAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.56pm yesterday to reports of a road traffic collision on Mawney Road, Romford.

"We sent two ambulance crews, a medic in a car and an incident response officer. A woman was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital as a priority."

The National Police Air Service provided assistance.

Road closures have now been lifted.