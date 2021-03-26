Woman injured as man believed to have fled Collier Row crash
A man is believed to have fled the scene of a Collier Row crash which saw a woman suffer a head injury.
Police were called at 8.50pm on Thursday, March 25 to Mawney Road following reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars.
Officers attended with London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB).
A woman in her 20s was found at the scene and treated for a head injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.
One man is believed to have decamped from a vehicle and fled. Enquiries to locate him are ongoing.
An LAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.56pm yesterday to reports of a road traffic collision on Mawney Road, Romford.
"We sent two ambulance crews, a medic in a car and an incident response officer. A woman was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital as a priority."
The National Police Air Service provided assistance.
Road closures have now been lifted.