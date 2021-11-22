News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Frankie Bridge triumphs in first I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! trial

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:33 AM November 22, 2021
Frankie Bridge battles with bugs and locks in the first I'm A Celeb tria of 2021

Upminister native Frankie Bridge has won the first I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! trial - Credit: ITV/YouTube

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hopeful Frankie Bridge claimed victory over television presenter Richard Madeley in the first terrifying trial of the series at Gwrych Castle.

The pair went head to head in a challenge called the Turrets of Terror on the ITV competition. 

The two turrets of Gwrych Castle

The two turrets of Gwrych Castle - Credit: ITV/YouTube

It saw them compete to reach a key suspended in the air between the Welsh castle's two turrets.

The 32-year-old singer and 65-year-old presenter battled bugs and locks to get through three gates, with Frankie finally reaching the key first on Sunday night (November 21).

Presenters Ant and Dec watch in horror as Richard Madeley and Frankie Bridge go head to head

Presenters Ant and Dec watch in horror as Richard Madeley and Frankie Bridge go head to head in a trial called Turrets of Terror - Credit: ITV/YouTube

Upminster native Frankie, known for being a member of the girl group The Saturdays, won the trial and earned her team a night in the main camp rather than a stay in the castle jail. 

The competitors had to open a series of locks to get through gates to higher floors

The competitors had to open a series of locks to get through gates to higher floors - Credit: ITV/YouTube

Frankie grabs the key to win the challenge

Frankie grabs the key to win the challenge - Credit: ITV/YouTube

The challenge ended with Frankie triumphantly holding up her key at the top of the castle, covered in creepy crawlies, blowing air kisses to her team. 

A victorious Frankie covered in bugs

A victorious Frankie covered in bugs - Credit: ITV/YouTube

Emmerdale's Danny Miller will be taking on an eating challenge on tonight's show. 




