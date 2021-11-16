Upminster native Frankie Bridge predicts her I'm A Celebrity stint will be a 'total rollercoaster of laughing, crying, loving it, hating it' - Credit: ITV

Frankie Bridge has predicted her stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here will be a "total rollercoaster".

The Upminster native - all but confirmed to be taking part in this year's show last week - has shared her hopes for the experience as part of an official press day for ITV.

Admitting to being "scared of most things", the popstar-turned-presenter has vowed to push herself and "show a side people have not seen before”.

The 32-year-old confessed: "I’m scared of rats, I am a fussy eater and I have a bit of a phobia of ketchup, so a pint of penis terrifies me! Any of the eating challenges will be my idea of hell."

This year's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will begin this Sunday at 9pm (November 21). - Credit: ITV

Frankie will be cheered on from home by husband - and 2016 contestant - Wayne Bridge alongside sons Parker and Carter who still think their mum is "quite cool".

"There is a very small window for them to watch it and not be embarrassed!," she added.

Frankie has declared herself the "serial hugger" of the camp, and although she hasn't considered the prospect of winning, would love to get to the final.

"If I am going to be away from the kids and eat disgusting things, I want it to be worth it."



