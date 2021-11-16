Frankie Bridge admits she is 'scared of most things' ahead of I'm A Celeb 2021
- Credit: ITV
Frankie Bridge has predicted her stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here will be a "total rollercoaster".
The Upminster native - all but confirmed to be taking part in this year's show last week - has shared her hopes for the experience as part of an official press day for ITV.
Admitting to being "scared of most things", the popstar-turned-presenter has vowed to push herself and "show a side people have not seen before”.
The 32-year-old confessed: "I’m scared of rats, I am a fussy eater and I have a bit of a phobia of ketchup, so a pint of penis terrifies me! Any of the eating challenges will be my idea of hell."
Frankie will be cheered on from home by husband - and 2016 contestant - Wayne Bridge alongside sons Parker and Carter who still think their mum is "quite cool".
"There is a very small window for them to watch it and not be embarrassed!," she added.
Frankie has declared herself the "serial hugger" of the camp, and although she hasn't considered the prospect of winning, would love to get to the final.
"If I am going to be away from the kids and eat disgusting things, I want it to be worth it."
Most Read
- 1 Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in
- 2 Fire breaks out at block of flats covered in flammable cladding
- 3 Former office manager admits stealing over £26,000 from charity
- 4 Early morning blaze at derelict Romford house
- 5 Take a look around £7.5m critical care unit being built at Queen's Hospital
- 6 All aboard: Nautical seafood restaurant to open in Hornchurch
- 7 Debenhams Romford: Shopping mall opening date delayed
- 8 Remembrance Sunday 2021: Commemorative events held across Havering
- 9 Report fails to find 'exact causes' of Havering's flooding problems
- 10 Travel round-up for Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham