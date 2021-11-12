I'm A Celebrity 2021: All you need to know about contestant Frankie Bridge

Upminster native Frankie Bridge is taking part in this year's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here which returns on Sunday November 21. - Credit: PA Images

Upminster native Frankie Bridge is confirmed to be taking part in this year's hit-ITV show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

With the 2021 series set to begin in under ten days time, Frankie is one of 12 famous faces ready to pitch up at the Gwrych Castle in Wales.

Here's all you need to know about this year's contestant:

Frankie Sandford was born in Upminster in 1989, and catapulted to fame at a young age through winning a place in the pop group S Club Juniors in 2001.

That served as a launch pad into the band which made her a household name, as Frankie became one fifth of The Saturdays who formed in 2007.

They released their first single and album - Chasing Lights - in 2008.

The quintet had to wait for a few years for their first UK number-one, which came in the form of What About Us featuring Sean Paul.

Frankie Bridge arrives for the Pride of Britain Awards held at the The Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture date: Saturday October 30, 2021. - Credit: PA

After a hugely successful seven years, the band went on hiatus on 2014.

Frankie married husband Wayne Bridge in the same year, and has since welcomed sons Parker and Carter.

The Upminster native has won many plaudits by being open about her battle with depression during her time with The Saturdays.

She has credited her husband with helping her through adverse periods with her mental health.

Frankie will be following in Wayne's footsteps by taking part in this year's series, though his 2016 edition took place in Australia.

You can watch Frankie on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, starting Sunday, November 21 on ITV.



