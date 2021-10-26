What's on across east London this weekend?

Published: 12:15 PM October 26, 2021

A poem created to honour how people experienced the Covid-19 pandemic is set to be on display in Redbridge this Saturday (October 30). - Credit: Alex Bamford Photography

This weekend promises to be an even busier one than usual.

If you're heading out for Halloween, we've got you covered with a list of just some of the events across east London during this spooky season.

If you're keen for something a little less scary, we've got a roundup for that too - take a look.

Saturday Night Comedy

Where: The Backyard Comedy Club, 231 Cambridge Heath Road, Bethnal Green

When: Saturday, October 30, 7.30pm-10.30pm

How much: £13.50 (£20 on the door)

A stellar Saturday night show is set to feature Ian Smith, Windsor, Paul Tonkinson, Celya AB and Adam Flood.

Recovery Poems

Where: Across Redbridge, starting at Ken Aston Square

When: Saturday, October 30, 11am-8pm

How much: Free

A poem documenting people's experience of Covid-19 will be on display on a mobile installation across various Redbridge locations.

Created by artists Robert Montgomery and Deanna Rodger, this installation will be at Ken Aston Square until 1pm, after which it will be in Wanstead between 2.30pm and 4.30pm and in Ilford Town Centre between 6pm and 8pm.

Swan Lake

Where: The Broadway Theatre, Barking

When: Friday, October 29, 7.30pm to 10pm

How much: £25

Following last year's sell-out performances of the Nutcracker, Russian National Ballet is to bring Swan Lake to Barking.

Told through the medium of breathtaking ballet, Tchaikovsky’s classic remains a compelling tale of tragedy, mystery and romance.

The ‘Knowing Newham’ Hero Hunt

Where: Discover Children's Story Centre, Stratford

When: Saturday, October 30, 4pm

How much: £7.50 for adults and children / discounted price for Newham residents

This activity sends families on the hunt for Newham's heroes by creating a series of clues about the borough's most historically significant figures.

Created for this year's Newham Heritage Month, this hunt is suitable for children aged five and over.

Forever in Blue Jeans

Where: Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch

When: Sunday, October 31, 7.30pm

How much: From £18.50-£24

This show offers a musical medley of classic country and rock ‘n’ roll, ending with Neil Diamond's hit Forever In Blue Jeans. The performance also features songs from Elvis Presley, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Mavericks and Tammy Wynette.