What's on across east London this weekend?
This weekend promises to be an even busier one than usual.
If you're heading out for Halloween, we've got you covered with a list of just some of the events across east London during this spooky season.
If you're keen for something a little less scary, we've got a roundup for that too - take a look.
Saturday Night Comedy
Where: The Backyard Comedy Club, 231 Cambridge Heath Road, Bethnal Green
When: Saturday, October 30, 7.30pm-10.30pm
How much: £13.50 (£20 on the door)
A stellar Saturday night show is set to feature Ian Smith, Windsor, Paul Tonkinson, Celya AB and Adam Flood.
Recovery Poems
Where: Across Redbridge, starting at Ken Aston Square
When: Saturday, October 30, 11am-8pm
How much: Free
A poem documenting people's experience of Covid-19 will be on display on a mobile installation across various Redbridge locations.
Created by artists Robert Montgomery and Deanna Rodger, this installation will be at Ken Aston Square until 1pm, after which it will be in Wanstead between 2.30pm and 4.30pm and in Ilford Town Centre between 6pm and 8pm.
Swan Lake
Where: The Broadway Theatre, Barking
When: Friday, October 29, 7.30pm to 10pm
How much: £25
Following last year's sell-out performances of the Nutcracker, Russian National Ballet is to bring Swan Lake to Barking.
Told through the medium of breathtaking ballet, Tchaikovsky’s classic remains a compelling tale of tragedy, mystery and romance.
The ‘Knowing Newham’ Hero Hunt
Where: Discover Children's Story Centre, Stratford
When: Saturday, October 30, 4pm
How much: £7.50 for adults and children / discounted price for Newham residents
This activity sends families on the hunt for Newham's heroes by creating a series of clues about the borough's most historically significant figures.
Created for this year's Newham Heritage Month, this hunt is suitable for children aged five and over.
Forever in Blue Jeans
Where: Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch
When: Sunday, October 31, 7.30pm
How much: From £18.50-£24
This show offers a musical medley of classic country and rock ‘n’ roll, ending with Neil Diamond's hit Forever In Blue Jeans. The performance also features songs from Elvis Presley, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Mavericks and Tammy Wynette.