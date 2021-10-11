Seven spooky things to do in east London this Halloween

Published: 11:52 AM October 11, 2021

Jack the Ripper committed his horrible murders in the East End - Credit: Museum of London Docklands

As the nights draw in and the temperature takes a nosedive, it isn’t just winter that’s coming. Halloween is also nearly upon us.

On top of the ghouls, ghosts and vampires you see on the big screen, Halloween is a chance to dress up and have fun in our area of east London.

With no end of events and experiences to choose from, we’ve put together a few of our favourites to help you make the most of the spookiest time of the year.

Jack the Ripper Halloween tour

How the Victorian press reported Catharine Eddowes' murder by Jack the Ripper in Mitre Square on September 30, 1888 - Credit: Mike Brooke

The tale of Jack the Ripper and his horrible murders in Victorian London continues to capture people’s attention today. Who were they? Why did they commit murder? And how did they get away with it?

While we may never know the answer to any of these questions, you can learn more about his crimes and the investigations with a Jack the Ripper Halloween tour.

Walk in the footsteps of his victims, and get a taste of what life was like in the East End while he was alive.

There are multiple organisations offering Jack the Ripper tours this Halloween, and all year round.

No Escape x UK Haunters Halloween Special

No Escape is running a special collaboration with UK Haunters across its seven escape rooms, including its location at Aldgate East.

Team up with your mates to try and solve clues and escape from a series of terrifying scenarios. Professional Scare Actors have been hired, so be prepared to get spooked!

The collaboration will run from October 28 to 31.

Festival of the Dead – Halloween Returns

East London venue Troxy promises something big this Halloween - Credit: Thomas Alexander Photography

For those looking for a particularly hair-raising club night, East London venue Troxy promises something big.

Describing itself as "Europe’s biggest touring Halloween show", the venue will play host to the offbeat entertainment group Festival of the Dead as it brings a startling combination of circus and clubbing to the city.

This event is 18+.

Halloween LGBTQi Night with Drag Queen Lola Lasagne

Drag queen Lola Lasagne will be at The William Morris Bar in Woodford this Halloween - Credit: Chris Jepson

Fancy some drag added to your Halloween celebrations? Then head on down to Queen Lola Lasagne at the William Morris Bar in Woodford.

Queen Lola Lasagne will take to the stage from 9pm on October 30, with DJ Nic taking over the decks from 7pm until late.

Entry is free, though there’s a £50 prize for the person with the best costume.

Doors open at 6pm.

Children’s Pumpkin Carving

Ilford’s Suvai Café is offering pumpkin carving this Halloween - Credit: PA WIRE

Ilford’s Suvai Café is the place to be if your kids are in need of some pumpkin carving inspiration.

From 11am on Monday, October 25, youngsters can put their creative skills to the test in time for Halloween.

Spaces are limited so book directly with Suvai Café to reserve a place.

The Ten Bells Pub

1907: Edwardian traffic jam with horse-carriages, motor-vans and electric trams in Commercial Street, looking north to Spitalfields Market on left and Ten Bells pub on right. - Credit: Bishopsgate Institute

We couldn’t exclude The Ten Bells if only for its Jack the Ripper connections.

Mary Kelly, his final victim, had just left the pub before she was killed. It was even called Jack the Ripper for many years.

Since then, it has become famous for a range of paranormal experiences, including staff complaining about encounters with an old man dressed in Victorian clothing lying alongside them in bed in the morning.

Even if it’s just for a quick drink, The Ten Bells has to be on your list of things to do this Halloween in east London.

London Month of the Dead

If you can’t stand to wait for Halloween itself to get your thrills, then London Month of the Dead may be for you.

Featuring a range of talks, workshops and cemetery visits, including in east London, London Month of the Dead aims to "inform, entertain and provoke on the subject of death and the city".

Places are already selling out fast, so get in quick if you want to understand more about mortality in London.