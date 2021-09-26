Three places to go pumpkin picking near east London

Published: 1:27 PM September 26, 2021

Here are some places near to east London where you can pick your own pumpkin. - Credit: PA

Autumn is underway and the nights are creeping in, which means Halloween is fast approaching.

Here are three places which you can get to from east London where you can pick your own pumpkins ahead of October 31.

Foxes Farm Produce

Location: Watch House Farm, Wash Road, Basildon, SS15 4ER or Foxes Farm Produce, Aldham, Colchester, CO6 3PR

Pick your own pumpkins from this farm, which has a site in Basildon and another in Colchester, both featuring a pumpkin patch.

Established in 2007, Foxes Farm Produce is one of the leading pumpkin wholesale growers and in 2015 it opened its first "pick your own pumpkin patch" in Basildon, Essex.

Visitors to the farms can also enjoy a 1.5km mud run, which was set up in 2018 and is named as "ideal family fun".

The pumpkins will keep if left uncarved until Halloween, but it is best to check availability and book in advance on the website.

Pumpkin Village

Location: Marsh Farm Road, Chelmsford CM3 5WP

Head down to Marsh Farm Animal Adventure, located in Marsh Farm Road, Chelmsford, and you will find its Pumpkin Picking Village where you can choose from a whole host of pumpkin-picking events.

Marsh Farm is a working farm which is home to many animals, but tickets need to be booked separately to see the residents.

Ahead of Halloween, visitors can choose from its Pumpkin Village dog-friendly sessions, spooky night-time events or a day-time slot with photo opportunities.

Not only will you get to enjoy harvesting pumpkins, you can also take a break in the pumpkin courtyard where spooky-themed drinks are served, such as a spiced pumpkin latte.

Pumpkin picking runs from October 6 to 31 and bookings can be made via the website.

Hurley's Christmas Tree Farm

Location: Battlesbridge, Woodham Road (Old Road), Wickford, Essex, SS11 7QL

In Wickford, Essex, the Hurley’s Christmas Tree Farm offers a pumpkin forest where visitors can enjoy picking pumpkins and squash.

The family farm is based in the Essex countryside and its pumpkin farm offers both daytime and twilight tickets, booked online.

Activities to enjoy, such as pumpkin bowling and the witches' maze, are subject to availability.