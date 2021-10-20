Gidea Park school invites community to Christmas Fayre

Published: 9:00 AM October 20, 2021

From left to right: Albie, Jack and Corey. - Credit: Royal Liberty School

A Gidea Park school for boys will be hosting a Christmas Fayre as part of its centenary celebrations.

The Royal Liberty School on Upper Brentwood Road is inviting the Havering community to join its upcoming yuletide celebration.

It will take place on November 27 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, and will feature activities such as an artificial ice rink, prosecco palace, snow globe and market.

Christmassy food including a hog roast, mulled wine, hot chocolates and mince pies will also be on offer.

This follows the school’s planned Old Boys’ Reunion, which will be held on November 13.

Tickets can be purchased at the door and admission for children is free, while adults pay £2 (cash only).

September 20 this year marked the 100th birthday of the school, which was founded in 1921.