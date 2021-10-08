Did you go to this Gidea Park school? Appeal to find former pupils for centenary reunion
- Credit: Royal Liberty School
A secondary school for boys in Gidea Park is calling on its former pupils to attend a reunion event.
The Royal Liberty School will be hosting its Old Boys' Reunion on November 13 in celebration of its recent centenary.
Boys who went to the school at any point in the past are invited to attend the event.
The day will see speakers reminisce on treasured memories of the school, and attendees can also take a tour of the newly renovated building.
Guests will receive a programme and commemorative mug and sample a buffet in the new canteen.
Headteacher April Saunders will begin the celebration with a welcome talk at 11am, followed by speeches.
The schedule of nine speakers includes chair of the Old Boys Association John Storey, chair of Old Libertians War Memorial Trust John Davies and Peter Down, who will share further stories from the past.
Tickets are £15 from https://www.royalliberty.co.uk/100-year-old-libertians-reunion
