Did you go to this Gidea Park school? Appeal to find former pupils for centenary reunion

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:33 PM October 8, 2021   
Former Royal Liberty students in a chemistry lesson in 1953. 

Former Royal Liberty students in a chemistry lesson in 1953. - Credit: Royal Liberty School

A secondary school for boys in Gidea Park is calling on its former pupils to attend a reunion event.  

The Royal Liberty School will be hosting its Old Boys' Reunion on November 13 in celebration of its recent centenary.

Royal Liberty School pupils

Do you recognise any of the pupils in this photo? - Credit: Royal Liberty School

Boys who went to the school at any point in the past are invited to attend the event. 

The day will see speakers reminisce on treasured memories of the school, and attendees can also take a tour of the newly renovated building.  

Royal Lib opening 1921

A photo from the school's opening in 1921. - Credit: Royal Liberty School

Guests will receive a programme and commemorative mug and sample a buffet in the new canteen.  

Headteacher April Saunders will begin the celebration with a welcome talk at 11am, followed by speeches. 

Royal Liberty School. 

Combined cadet force stand at the front of the Royal Liberty School. - Credit: Royal Liberty School

The schedule of nine speakers includes chair of the Old Boys Association John Storey, chair of Old Libertians War Memorial Trust John Davies and Peter Down, who will share further stories from the past.  

Tickets are £15 from https://www.royalliberty.co.uk/100-year-old-libertians-reunion


