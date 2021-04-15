Stall holders 'chuffed' as Romford Market reopens

Published: 11:42 AM April 15, 2021

Romford Market has fully reopened after months of only operating essential shops and food stalls - Credit: Archant

Romford’s historic market reopened on Wednesday for the first time since December.

Romford Market has only been open to essential retail and food stalls under the third national lockdown.

The market usually attracts thousands of shoppers each year, and Havering Council worked with traders to ensure social distancing measures are in place ahead of the reopening.

It also recently announced all council-owned car parks would offer free parking for the next four weeks to encourage shopping.

Welcoming back market traders, leader of the council Damian White said: “Romford sits at the heart of our borough, and the market is a special place for our residents.

“I encourage everyone to shop locally, but also please remember to stay vigilant and help keep each other safe from coronavirus.”

Stall holder Caron Webb, who has run the Storky Baby and Children stall for 24 years, added: “I’m chuffed to be back.

“I’ve had customers telling me how pleased they are that I’m open again, as they’ve been waiting to buy something special for their children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren.”