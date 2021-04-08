Four weeks' free parking for Havering shoppers as high streets reopen

Published: 11:27 AM April 8, 2021

Shoppers will be able to park for free on Havering high streets from April 12 for four weeks.

Havering Council is suspending parking fees in all council-run car parks and on-street parking bays to help high streets reopen safely as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

The parking fees suspension will last until May 9, and parking on Sundays will continue to be free after that.

The council's Havering Heroes parking permits scheme for NHS and other key workers, giving them three hours free parking, has also been extended until June 21.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, said the council has supported businesses with financial grants and will continue to help businesses remain open safely.

He said: “We are also asking residents to support our local businesses and shop in our high streets and town centres, but to do so safely.

“As the vaccine roll-out continues successfully and cases drop further, we are on our way to better days ahead as we recover from the pandemic.

“Not only does free parking help our residents to shop local – it will hopefully provide a welcome boost to Havering businesses after such challenging times.”

