News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do

Love Island's Kem Cetinay to appear on BBC's Celebrity MasterChef

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:32 PM August 13, 2021   
Kem Cetinay attending the press launch for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice at the Natural Hist

Kem Cetinay is a contestant on cooking show Celebrity MasterChef - Credit: PA

A Romford reality TV star is set to appear on popular cooking show Celebrity MasterChef.

Love Island winner Kem Cetiney will join 19 other contestant as he shows off his culinary skills in the celebrity kitchen.

The star recently opened his new restaurant Array Essex on Shepherds Hill, hosting a star-studded launch party to celebrate.

Series 16 of Celebrity MasterChef kicked off earlier this week, marking the first of four heats which will determine who gets through to the semi-final.

Next week, Kem will be part of the second heat against journalist Gavin Esler, actress Michelle Collins, Paralympian Kadeena Cox and Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe.

In June, the Love Island star tried his hand in the kitchen in a new partnership with food delivery service Just Eat. 

Former footballer Dion Dublin will also try his hand in the kitchen during heat three, after helping to launch a new exercise programme at the Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre in June.

You may also want to watch:

Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alby Tebbutt and his unauthorised development

Planning and Development | Special Report

Ex-councillor ordered to undo unauthorised green belt building works

Charles Thomson

person
Travel across Romford and Havering

Travel

Road and rail disruptions to watch out for next week

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Abercrombie House collage

Investigations | Special Report

Police called to council hostel 151 times amid drug-dealing concerns

Charles Thomson

person
Collier Row four car crashes

Travel

Collier Row crash hotspot set for stronger safety measures

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon