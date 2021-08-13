Love Island's Kem Cetinay to appear on BBC's Celebrity MasterChef

Published: 1:32 PM August 13, 2021

A Romford reality TV star is set to appear on popular cooking show Celebrity MasterChef.

Love Island winner Kem Cetiney will join 19 other contestant as he shows off his culinary skills in the celebrity kitchen.

The star recently opened his new restaurant Array Essex on Shepherds Hill, hosting a star-studded launch party to celebrate.

Series 16 of Celebrity MasterChef kicked off earlier this week, marking the first of four heats which will determine who gets through to the semi-final.

Next week, Kem will be part of the second heat against journalist Gavin Esler, actress Michelle Collins, Paralympian Kadeena Cox and Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe.

In June, the Love Island star tried his hand in the kitchen in a new partnership with food delivery service Just Eat.

Guys! @JustEatUK @chrishughes_22 and I partnered up to help you lot with your grafting skills😂

Introducing Absolute Melts - cheesy toasties for your loved ones that you can order if you're in London, Birm or Manc on Monday 28th June🧀🔥🧡#AbsoluteMelts #Ad #BitofBrie #BitofMe pic.twitter.com/DmSfDPuf7l — Kem (@KemCetinay) June 25, 2021

Former footballer Dion Dublin will also try his hand in the kitchen during heat three, after helping to launch a new exercise programme at the Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre in June.