Free swimming for schoolchildren in Havering launched ahead of Olympics

Published: 12:14 PM July 22, 2021

Cllr Damian White has launched a new swimming scheme across Havering - Credit: Havering Council

School-aged children in Havering will have access to up to 60,000 free swims during the summer holidays.

The new scheme, launched by Havering Council, will be bookable immediately for sessions from July 26 to summer 2022, for school-aged and Sixth Form pupils.

The free-swimming sessions are available to be booked in advance via the Everyone Active app at Sapphire Ice and Leisure, Central Park Leisure Centre and the recently opened Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre.

Leader of Havering Council, Damian White, said the upcoming Olympics should "inspire" and "motivate" people to get active.

He added: “School children have been impacted throughout the pandemic, with lessons interrupted, social interactions limited and a reduction in sport and physical activity.

"Free swimming is an opportunity to keep our younger residents fit and healthy during the upcoming school holidays.

“Leisure is at the forefront of the council’s ambition and we want to see young people and their families really benefit from this scheme.

"We recognise that keeping younger family members occupied during school terms is a challenge and free swimming makes it free and easy for young people to enjoy our great facilities."



