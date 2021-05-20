Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre fully opens five months after completion
- Credit: Havering Council
A new Hornchurch leisure centre has opened the majority of its facilities for the first time, five months after being completed.
Works on Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre were finished last December, but Covid restrictions meant it was unable to open its doors to the public.
Since April 12, people have been using the pool and gym, but the rest of the multi-million pound leisure centre opened on May 18.
Havering cabinet member for culture and leisure, Viddy Persaud, said it was a "true honour" to open the centre this week.
Cllr Persaud said: “This past year has been a constant reminder of how important health and wellbeing is.
"As we move towards better days, this leisure centre provides the facilities residents need to live happy, healthy lives."
She added construction would begin on a new leisure centre in Rainham later this year.
Tom Fletcher, Everyone Active area contract manager, added: "We’re delighted to be finally able to open our flagship Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre.
"Although we’ve had to wait a little longer due to the pandemic, we’re confident that this will be a welcome addition to the town and that the local community will benefit greatly from all the fantastic facilities we have to offer."