Wendy’s Romford is set to open tomorrow.

On December 8, the US burger chain is launching its fifth UK restaurant in 64 South Street, next to Chopstix Noodle Bar.

The Romford restaurant will be the third Wendy’s in London after the iconic fast food brand returned to the UK this year.

It follows openings in Stratford in August then in Croydon, with this branch the 1,000th international Wendy’s restaurant.

Wendy's UK and Canada SVP and managing director Paul Hilder said: “We’re so excited to be rounding out the year with the opening of our Romford restaurant, our fifth company owned and operated restaurant in the UK.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response from the British public, and we can’t wait to bring Wendy’s high quality, delicious food to more burger lovers across the country in 2022."

The Romford restaurant will offer signature Wendy’s breakfast, lunch and dinner menu options, including US favourites and vegetarian UK exclusives.