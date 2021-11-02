News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wendy’s Romford set to open soon as it nears completion

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:17 PM November 2, 2021
Wendy's Romford is expected to open in December. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Wendy’s Romford is set to open soon as its interior fitting nears completion. 

Located at 64 South Street, next to Chopstix Noodle Bar, the US burger chain has been fitted with signage on its exterior. 

According to construction workers who were on site at the time of this paper's visit (November 2), the restaurant is expected to open sometime in December.  

However a spokesperson for Wendy's said they are "unable to confirm the opening date at this stage". 

The restaurant is expected to open before the end of the year. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

This follows the fast food chain announcing the opening of its second UK and first London location in Stratford on August 27.  

Once open the restaurant is expected to serve signature Wendy’s US menu items such as the Baconator, Dave’s single and Frosty dessert as well as UK exclusive options such as a veggie stack, veggie bites, and avocado veggie salad. 


