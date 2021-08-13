US burger chain Wendy's set to open Romford restaurant

Published: 11:37 AM August 13, 2021

US burger chain Wendy's plans to open a Romford restaurant before the end of the year. - Credit: Wendy's

Wendy's has announced it will open a restaurant in Romford within months.

It comes as the US burger chain prepares to open its second UK and first London location in Stratford on August 27.

Wendy's says three more restaurants in Oxford, Croydon and Romford are set to follow before the end of this year.

The fast-food chain has not yet confirmed the opening date or location of the Romford restaurant.

It's expected to offer signature Wendy's US menu items like the Baconator, Dave’s single and Frosty dessert as well as UK exclusive options such as a veggie stack, veggie bites, and avocado veggie salad.

Wendy's made its long-awaited return in June, when it opened its first UK restaurant in about two decades in Reading.

You may also want to watch:

The Wendy’s Company's Abigail Pringle said: “Our team is working on opening additional restaurants across the country, starting in the south east, and establishing new franchisee partnerships to help us quickly scale and expand our brand presence, investing in the local economy and bringing more jobs to the area."