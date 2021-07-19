Kem Cetinay's Array Restaurant now taking bookings

Published: 2:06 PM July 19, 2021

Tables at a new Romford restaurant and bar owned by a Love Island star can now be reserved.

Array Restaurant, Bar and Lounge is now taking reservations, with bookings available from next Tuesday (July 27).

Owned by former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, fans have been counting down the days to the opening.

More than just a restaurant, Array invites guests to "create unforgettable memories to remember forever".

'"An array of experiences, every time you step through the door," it says.

The new venue promises "amazing cuisine with incredible entertainment", with dishes from countries around the world.

The menu includes an eclectic mix of cuisines, including tuna and salmon ta taki (キハダ鮪のたたき), a Grecian hummus platter, and Pennsylvanian chicken and waffle.

Also on offer are signature cocktails, courtesy of the bar's "master mixologists", as well as live DJ sets and themed nights "to get you in the mood to make memories with people you love".