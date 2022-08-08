The new Hornchurch Taco Bell restaurant is set to open on August 18. - Credit: PA

Fans of Mexican-inspired food in Hornchurch will soon be able to get their fill as Taco Bell announces it is opening a restaurant in town.

Serving a range of burritos, tacos, quesadillas and other Mexican-style dishes, Taco Bell has been operating in the UK since June 2010.

The new Hornchurch restaurant, due to open on August 18, is set to be its first in the area.

The announcement follows the approval of a planning application submitted earlier this year.

Lucy Dee, head of UK marketing, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Hornchurch.

"The community has been crying out for more Taco Bells and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver, creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.”

The first 100 customers to the branch will be offered free tacos and t-shirts, but other patrons will be able to claim a free taco offer if they download the Taco Bell UK app.

The new restaurant will be located at 138-140 High Street and open from 11am to 11pm, seven days a week.