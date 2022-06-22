Bhai’s Dessert Bar gets ready to open Collier Row branch
- Credit: Chantelle Billson
A dessert delivery service will be opening a bar in Collier Row soon.
Branded signs for Bhai’s Waffles have been put up at its new location, with one asking for jobseekers to send their CVs to the company.
This comes after the shop applied for permission for an “illuminated fascia sign” at its Collier Row Road site.
Currently the dessert bar operates a delivery service via Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat.
According to the menu on these delivery platforms, Bhai’s Waffles offers a range of sweet treats from waffles, cookie dough, brownies, cake and sundaes.
On Just Eat it has been rated 5.3 out of six stars from 913 reviews, with one saying: “Love these guys' yummy milkshakes. They taste so lush. Tried their waffles as well, beautiful."
Another review says: “I absolutely love this place, best doughnuts and gelato around.
"Never had an issue and look after their customers every time - 10/10.”
Bhai’s Waffles were contacted for comment but did not respond.