Waffle company's fascia plan throws light on possibility of new Collier Row opening

Collier Row’s sweet-toothed residents could be treated to a new dessert bar.

Bhai’s Waffles, which currently sells desserts through online food delivery services, is seeking planning permission for an “illuminated fascia sign” at 50A Collier Row Road.

The address was previously occupied by Vapeandecigstore, but according to designs submitted along with the application, it could soon be Bhai’s Dessert Bar.

According to text on the fascia design submitted, the dessert bar would sell sweet treats such as gelato, waffles, brownies, doughnuts, churros, pop, popcorn and crepes.

The company wants to install a “cinema-style” light box to advertise the bar, while the rest of the existing shopfront will be retained and repainted.

According to its JustEat listing, Bhai’s Waffles is currently based in Stockland Road, Romford, and sells a variety of sweet products including waffles, cheesecakes, cookie dough bakes and sundaes.

The applicant was approached for comment.

View the application using planning reference A0005.22.