EastEnders actress Lucy Benjamin to star in Hornchurch musical
- Credit: Lucy Benjamin / Queen's Theatre Hornchurch
A former EastEnders actress will star in a new Hornchurch musical this summer.
Lucy Benjamin, best known for playing Lisa Fowler in EastEnders and Maggie in the BAFTA award-winning BBC Four series Detectorists, will take to the stage at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch.
Love Letters is a new production written and directed by Douglas Rintoul, running from July 30 to August 21.
Queen's Theatre said the former soap star returned to her local theatre after performing in Basildon in 2019 and Deadly Murder in 2015.
She will be joined by Holly Ashton, Kit Esuruoso, Dannie Harris, Mike Lloyd, Hannah Price, Steve Simmonds, and Luke Anthony Thornton.
The production will include design by Jess Curtis, lighting design by Mark Dymock, sound design by Chris Murray, musical direction from Adam Gerber, and choreography by Tara Young.
Love Letters will include hits ranging from the 1960s to today from Essex artists, including songs from singer and activist Billy Bragg, X Factor star Olly Murs and Nobody’s Perfect singer Jessie J.
The show’s premise is about an unposted love letter which is meant to be sent between a passionate young couple dating, but gets delivered 16 years later.
