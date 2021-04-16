Music from Jessie J and Olly Murs to feature in new musical in Romford

Published: 11:25 AM April 16, 2021

The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch will be showing a brand-new jukebox musical this summer - Credit: Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Music from Essex artists will feature in a newly announced jukebox musical at a Romford theatre.

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch said its summer musical Love Letters will include hits ranging from the 1960s to today from Essex artists.

These include songs from singer and activist Billy Bragg, who was born in Barking; X Factor star Olly Murs from Witham; and Nobody’s Perfect singer Jessie J from Chadwell Heath.

The show’s premise is about an unposted love letter which is meant to be sent between a passionate young couple dating but gets delivered 16 years later.

The theatre’s artistic director Douglas Rintoul is behind the show, which is part of the Queen’s Theatre’s Essex on Stage programme, a two-year project sponsored by The Clothworkers’ Foundation.

It seeks to champion positive notions of Essex, celebrate theatre made by working-class people and raise aspirations for emerging artists from Essex and outer east London.

Tickets to Love Letters can be bought at Queen's Theatre's website or through the Box Office on 01708 44333.