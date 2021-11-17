News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
We Are FSTVL 2022: Dates and first acts announced for Upminster festival

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:45 PM November 17, 2021
A crowd at an indoor stage

We Are FSTVL returns to Upminster next year. - Credit: Danny North / Fanatic

Craig David TS5, Armand Van Helden, Rudimental and Marco Carola are among the first names announced for We Are FSTVL 2022.

The popular independent dance music festival will return to its spiritual home at Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Upminster on August 6 and 7 2022, after being staged in Dagenham this year.

We Are FSTVL revellers in bright floral outfits

Revellers will descend on Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Upminster for the dance music festival on August 6 and 7, 2022. - Credit: Samantha Milligan / Fanatic

The festival, which launched in 2013 as a celebration of the best in house, urban, bass, techno and drum and bass music, has announced the first part of its 2022 line-up.

Other acts include Desolate label head Loco Dice, Italian sensations Joseph Capriati and Deborah De Luca, and London favourite Michael Bibi.

A DJ a tthe decks in front of a large crowd

The festival has announced the first acts on its 2022 line-up - Credit: Andrew Whitton / Fanatic

Contemporary house and tech acts The Blessed Madonna, Apollonia, Sonny Fodera and Jamie Jones are also on the line-up, along with drum and bass stars Andy C, Kings of the Rollers, High Contrast and Shy FX.

We Are FSTVL chief executive Steve Durham said: "The hugely anticipated ninth edition heads back to ‘The Airfield of Dreams’, bringing together some of the most iconic names in bass, techno, drum and bass, and dance music."

