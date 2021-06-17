News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Pictures: We Are FSTVL over the years

Published: 1:26 PM June 17, 2021
With dance music event We Are FSTVL set to move from Upminister to Dagenham, we look back at some of the highlights over recent years.

The annual two-day summer festival will be staged in Central Park this September after eight years at Damyns Hall Aerodrome.

Last year, the festival had a very different format to usual as organisers staged a socially-distanced alternative called We Are 500 amid the Covid pandemic.

Shows were to take place each Saturday and Sunday from September 5 to October 4, with events limited to 500 tickets and the crowd in socially distanced bubbles of two to six people.

Craig David rapped, sang and mixed some of his older and new tunes at We Are FSTVL 2019 in London. Picture: Glenn Gratton Photography

 

But, after the first two weekends, Havering Council blocked the remaining shows from going ahead because of concerns about rising Covid-19 cases at the time.

Before the pandemic, We Are FSTVL typically took place on the bank holiday weekend at the end of May.

It launched in 2013 and was an immediate success, with the inaugural event winning best new festival at the UK Festival Awards.

It rapidly established itself as a must-attend event for dance music fans, with superstars Carl Cox, Steve Angelo, Gorgon City, Seth Troxler and many more working the decks in 2015.

We Are FSTVL was crowned best dance event at the UK Festival Awards following the 2016 instalment, which was attended by a number of famous faces including US actress Lindsay Lohan.

Dizzee Rascal, Wiley, Duke Dumont and Armand van Helden were among the popular acts to thrill the crown in 2017.

The 2018 festival featured more than 300 acts including Jax Jones, Sigma, Carl Cox, as well as Lethal Bizzle and Man’s Not Hot rapper Big Shaq.

In 2019, the legendary DJ EZ - now formally known as Elvin Zedo was joined by the likes of Craig David, Mike Skinner, Majestic, Chase & Status, Basement Jaxx, and local drum and bass artist Andy C and Sigma.

We Are FSTVL is set for Central Park, Dagenham, on September 11 and 12.

Carl Cox at the Techno Warehouse HYTE stage at We Are FSTVL 2018 in Upminster.

We Are FSTVL is set for Dagenham this year

