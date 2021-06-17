Pictures: We Are FSTVL over the years

Gallery

Published: 1:26 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 1:42 PM June 17, 2021

With dance music event We Are FSTVL set to move from Upminister to Dagenham, we look back at some of the highlights over recent years.

The annual two-day summer festival will be staged in Central Park this September after eight years at Damyns Hall Aerodrome.

We Are FSTVL is due to come to Dagenham in September. - Credit: Andrew Whitton / Fanatic 2017

Last year, the festival had a very different format to usual as organisers staged a socially-distanced alternative called We Are 500 amid the Covid pandemic.

Shows were to take place each Saturday and Sunday from September 5 to October 4, with events limited to 500 tickets and the crowd in socially distanced bubbles of two to six people.

Craig David rapped, sang and mixed some of his older and new tunes at We Are FSTVL 2019 in London. Picture: Glenn Gratton Photography - Credit: Archant

But, after the first two weekends, Havering Council blocked the remaining shows from going ahead because of concerns about rising Covid-19 cases at the time.

Before the pandemic, We Are FSTVL typically took place on the bank holiday weekend at the end of May.

We Are FSTVL goers at the 2017 event in Upminster. - Credit: Archant

It launched in 2013 and was an immediate success, with the inaugural event winning best new festival at the UK Festival Awards.

It rapidly established itself as a must-attend event for dance music fans, with superstars Carl Cox, Steve Angelo, Gorgon City, Seth Troxler and many more working the decks in 2015.

We Are FSTVL main stage - Credit: Archant

We Are FSTVL was crowned best dance event at the UK Festival Awards following the 2016 instalment, which was attended by a number of famous faces including US actress Lindsay Lohan.

Dizzee Rascal, Wiley, Duke Dumont and Armand van Helden were among the popular acts to thrill the crown in 2017.

Dance music fans in the front row at We Are FSTVL in 2017. - Credit: Archant

The 2018 festival featured more than 300 acts including Jax Jones, Sigma, Carl Cox, as well as Lethal Bizzle and Man’s Not Hot rapper Big Shaq.

In 2019, the legendary DJ EZ - now formally known as Elvin Zedo was joined by the likes of Craig David, Mike Skinner, Majestic, Chase & Status, Basement Jaxx, and local drum and bass artist Andy C and Sigma.

We Are FSTVL is set for Central Park, Dagenham, on September 11 and 12.

Carl Cox at the Techno Warehouse HYTE stage at We Are FSTVL 2018 in Upminster. - Credit: Archant

A festival goer getting her face painted at the 2018 event. - Credit: Archant

Terminal 1 - We Are FSTVL. Picture: Richard Johnson - Credit: Archant

We Are FSTVL is set for Dagenham this year - Credit: Archant

The Power Station, We Are Bass at the We Are FSTVL 2018 - Credit: Andrew Whitton



