Nineteen homes were completely destroyed in the fire that ripped through Wennington in July - Credit: PA

Havering Council has appealed to both central government and the mayor’s Office for aid in supporting Wennington residents affected by July’s devastating fire.

A number of homes were completely destroyed by the blaze, on a day the London Fire Brigade said was its busiest since World War Two.

Ongoing support has been provided by the council, with residents and businesses also delivering donations and other forms of aid.

The people of Wennington recently thanked those who have helped, with one resident, Jennifer Cyprien, praising “the complete kindness of people”.

Wennington residents held a picnic on August 20, raising money for the animal rescue group Pippa's Army - Credit: Jennifer Cyprien

Now, Havering Council said it has also contacted several government departments to request further support.

Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, said: “We have written to the secretary of state for the Home Office, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), and the mayor of London, and hope that they can help us support the residents after suffering this tragic fire.

“This could be through funding or other means to help contribute to their recovery.”

A spokesperson for DLUHC confirmed the letter has been received, and said it will respond in due course.

The Home Office and mayor’s office were also approached for comment.