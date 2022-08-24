News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

'Complete kindness’ of people praised by Wennington residents as they thank Havering for support

Ben Lynch

Published: 8:00 AM August 24, 2022
A picnic was held on Wennington green on August 20, with money raised for the animal rescue group Pippa's Army

A picnic was held on Wennington green on August 20, with money raised for the animal rescue group Pippa's Army - Credit: Jennifer Cyprien

Wennington people have banded together to thank the Havering community and a local animal rescue group for their support following last month's fire. 

Nineteen homes were destroyed in July's blaze, with one resident telling this paper it was "like something out of a film”. 

Donations and fundraisers were quickly set up, with support coming from the people of Havering as well as the council and other organisations. 

On Saturday (August 20), the locals in Wennington hosted their annual gathering on the green, which involved raising money for Pippa’s Army, a group rescuing pets across Havering and Thurrock. 

Jennifer Cyprien, who lives in the village, said £140 was raised in total. 

“They were so fabulous and put in so many hours after the fire, and were here for many people who were desperately worried about their lost pets,” she said. 

Jennifer said the community wanted to pay thanks to “the complete kindness of people”. 

“You generally believe in the kindness of people, and then when you actually see it, and you feel it, it’s brought a lot of us to tears at times."

To donate to the Salvation Army fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/romford-the-salvation-army1

