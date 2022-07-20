The scene after a blaze in the village of Wennington, after temperatures topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever - Credit: PA

A mother of three has told how her home was gone “within two minutes” of a fire hitting a nearby field as the blaze engulfed Wennington.

Claire Taylor, 40, lost all but her grandfather’s ashes, some photos and clothes when Wennington went up in flames on Tuesday (July 19), as the UK experienced its hottest temperature on record.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Taylor family has already raised more than £3,700 while another for Wennington residents affected by the fire has passed £7,900 in donations.

Ms Taylor's family was one of about 90 to be evacuated in Havering as tinder-dry conditions saw devastating fires break out in grassland before tearing through rows of houses.

About 100 firefighters tackled a fire on The Green and Kent View which destroyed two detached houses, two semi-detached houses, two rows of terraced houses, two outbuildings, six single-storey garages, 12 stables and five cars.

Residents sought to rescue pets and salvage belongings but some were forced to flee largely empty-handed.

Ms Taylor said: “My husband was on his way back to work and could see the fire was close to us. As he got closer he actually noticed one of our friends, their house went up.

“So he was in there trying to help them get out as much as they can; they’ve got quite a few pets and stuff.

“Within half an hour they were in our house trying to grab as much as they could but (then) the fire crossed the road. Within two minutes of it hitting the field our house was gone.”

Ms Taylor, 40, who works in a charity shop, said residents who had lost their homes were still in shock but “trying to muddle through”.

Although the devastation is still “raw” her focus has turned to collecting donations and helping children affected by the fire, she said.

Her family – including her own sons, Charlie, Alfie and Louie, aged eight, six and one respectively – stayed with loved ones last night before heading to school today for the last day of term.

“This should be the start of the six weeks’ holiday. It should be all exciting,” she said.

Donations can be made at the KidEco shop at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Grays or to Baby Bank HQ.



