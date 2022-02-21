Storm Franklin is bringing further travel disruption across London this morning - Credit: PA

A yellow weather warning is in place for London as Storm Franklin hits the UK.

The Met Office has warned of strong winds of up to 60mph, creating chaos on transport networks this morning - February 21 - with rail services decimated and major roads closed.

Many train operators have urged passengers not to travel as lines are blocked by fallen trees and flooding.

The latest storm follows on from Friday, when Storm Eunice wreaked havoc in the capital, including killing a woman in Highgate.

Several major road bridges are closed this morning, including the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing between Kent and Essex, and the M48 Severn Bridge connecting England and Wales.

Transport for London said the London Overground is suspended between Stratford and Richmond, Stratford and Clapham Junction, Romford and Upminster, and Sydenham and West Croydon due to damage caused by severe weather.

Passengers have been told to avoid travelling by train as National Rail said major disruption to services is expected with trains delayed and cancelled.

The Met Office said bands of rain and showers would be sinking south during the rush hour, and that strong winds may make travel difficult in places.

National Rail urged travellers to check before they travel if planning to use trains today as the storm may cause flooding and treefall.

Winds could be in excess of 80mph in exposed coastal areas, and between 60 and 70mph in other parts of the UK.

Strong winds already forced the QEII bridge to close last night as a precaution, with traffic being diverted through one of the Dartford tunnels.

Last night, severe flooding was seen in parts of Northern Ireland and residents in Yorkshire and Manchester were forced to evacuate for safety.

Around 83,000 are still believed to be without power following Storm Eunice's destruction to power lines.

Winds of 122mph were recorded on the Isle of Wight, which are said to be the highest record winds on record.