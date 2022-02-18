Gallery

A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath. - Credit: Linda Grove

London has been battered today by Storm Eunice, with strong winds leaving a trail of destruction across the capital.

As the storm subsides and the clean up continues, here's our pick of photos depicting the damage our readers have seen in their area.

Email us at LondonLive@archant.co.uk to share your photos, videos and stories.

A car was crushed by a fallen tree in Hampstead Lane - Credit: Heni Desenska

A tree uprooted during Storm Eunice in Tufnell Park Road - Credit: Linda Grove

A fallen tree damaged a wall and a car in Southwood Lawn Road, Highgate - Credit: Edmund Gordon

The roof was reportedly blown off a house in Kilburn Park Road - Credit: Elliot Norman

Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House - Credit: Linda Grove

Wilberforce Road at the Mountgrove Road junction in Highbury - Credit: DrHeadgear

Storm damage in Vicarage Way, Neasden - Credit: David Stevens

Nassington Road in Hampstead - Credit: Susan West

A car's windscreen was smashed in Hendon - Credit: Priyanka Palit

A tree was blown over in Stoke Newington Church Street - Credit: Grace A Graham

There is a large tree blocking Berwick Pond Rd, Rainham. Crews have been dispatched, but the road is closed until further notice.



If you must travel, please use an alternate route, but avoid leaving the house where possible. #StormEunice https://t.co/1mt2rjnsQW — Havering Council (@LBofHavering) February 18, 2022

Our crews are out dealing with fallen trees across the borough today due to #StormEunice. TfL are also reporting that the District Line is closed between Barking & Upminster: https://t.co/0bSNhlRFaP Please stay home & stay safe. More info: https://t.co/GMFZtMbVDC pic.twitter.com/TYaMR4b97Z — Barking and Dagenham (@lbbdcouncil) February 18, 2022

A tree blocking a Crouch End road earlier today - Credit: Fiona Jackson



