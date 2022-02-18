News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Gallery

Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:38 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 5:43 PM February 18, 2022
A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath.

A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath. - Credit: Linda Grove

London has been battered today by Storm Eunice, with strong winds leaving a trail of destruction across the capital.

As the storm subsides and the clean up continues, here's our pick of photos depicting the damage our readers have seen in their area.

Email us at LondonLive@archant.co.uk to share your photos, videos and stories.

A car was crushed by a fallen tree in Hampstead Lane.

A car was crushed by a fallen tree in Hampstead Lane - Credit: Heni Desenska

A tree uprooted during Storm Eunice in Tufnell Park Road

A tree uprooted during Storm Eunice in Tufnell Park Road - Credit: Linda Grove

A fallen tree damaged a wall and a car in Southwood Lawn Road, Highgate

A fallen tree damaged a wall and a car in Southwood Lawn Road, Highgate - Credit: Edmund Gordon

The roof was reportedly blown off a house in Kilburn Park Road

The roof was reportedly blown off a house in Kilburn Park Road - Credit: Elliot Norman

Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House

Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House - Credit: Linda Grove

Wilberforce Road at the Mountgrove Road junction in Highbury

Wilberforce Road at the Mountgrove Road junction in Highbury - Credit: DrHeadgear

Storm damage in Vicarage Way, Neasden

Storm damage in Vicarage Way, Neasden - Credit: David Stevens

Nassington Road in Hampstead

Nassington Road in Hampstead - Credit: Susan West

A car's windscreen was smashed in Hendon

A car's windscreen was smashed in Hendon - Credit: Priyanka Palit

Stoke Newington Church Street

A tree was blown over in Stoke Newington Church Street - Credit: Grace A Graham

A tree blocking a Crouch End road earlier today

A tree blocking a Crouch End road earlier today - Credit: Fiona Jackson


