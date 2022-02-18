Published:
5:38 PM February 18, 2022
Updated:
5:43 PM February 18, 2022
London has been battered today by Storm Eunice, with strong winds leaving a trail of destruction across the capital.
As the storm subsides and the clean up continues, here's our pick of photos depicting the damage our readers have seen in their area.
Email us at LondonLive@archant.co.uk to share your photos, videos and stories.
A car was crushed by a fallen tree in Hampstead Lane
- Credit: Heni Desenska
A tree uprooted during Storm Eunice in Tufnell Park Road
- Credit: Linda Grove
A fallen tree damaged a wall and a car in Southwood Lawn Road, Highgate
- Credit: Edmund Gordon
The roof was reportedly blown off a house in Kilburn Park Road
- Credit: Elliot Norman
Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House
- Credit: Linda Grove
Wilberforce Road at the Mountgrove Road junction in Highbury
- Credit: DrHeadgear
Storm damage in Vicarage Way, Neasden
- Credit: David Stevens
Nassington Road in Hampstead
- Credit: Susan West
A car's windscreen was smashed in Hendon
- Credit: Priyanka Palit
A tree was blown over in Stoke Newington Church Street
- Credit: Grace A Graham
A tree blocking a Crouch End road earlier today
- Credit: Fiona Jackson