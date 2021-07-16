Heat health alert issued as temperatures set to soar

Published: 5:33 PM July 16, 2021

A health alert for heat has been issued by Public Health England (PHE) as weather is reported to reach temperatures of 29C this coming weekend and into next week, according to the Met Office.

PHE has warned people to be aware of the risks heat can bring from the evening of Saturday, July 17 through to the morning of Tuesday, July 20.

Scientific and technical lead at PHE, Dr Owen Landeg, said that much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense.

He advised that although some people enjoy the warm weather, others that include older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children can put their health at risk in the heat.

Dr Landeg said that PHE is urging everyone to keep an eye on those who may be at risk.

He said: “If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support.

“Also take water with you when travelling and keep up to date with weather forecasts.

“It’s also worth remembering the practical steps to keep homes cool during the day as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat.”

Head of civil contingencies at the Met Office, Will Lang, said: “Across most parts of the UK we’re expecting to see temperatures building, reaching heatwave thresholds across the majority of England over the weekend.

“High temperatures will remain a feature of the forecast until Tuesday, when fresher conditions arrive curtailing heatwave levels.”

The PHE has issued some tips for staying safe in the heat that include looking out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, staying indoors, closing curtains on rooms that face the sun and using cool spaces considerately if going outdoors.

Drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding excess alcohol is also advised in addition to never leaving anyone in a closed vehicle, trying to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm (when UV rays are strongest), walking in the shade, and wearing sunscreen.



