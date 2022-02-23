Gallery
Pictures: Clear-up as storms uproot over 120 trees in Havering
- Credit: Havering Council
More than 120 trees were uprooted or felled in Havering when Storm Eunice and Franklin's high winds battered the borough.
The country suffered power cuts, travel disruption and weather warnings on February 18 when the first storm hit, with gusts of 122mph recorded in parts of the UK.
Storm Franklin followed, with some London councils warning that more bad weather could prolong the clear-up effort.
However, Havering Council reported to this newspaper that its teams cleared more trees on Friday than they would usually deal with in six months.
The council said around 90 per cent of reported damage and incidents had been dealt with by February 21.
Thousands of residents and businesses helped council workers clear the mess left in their roads, gardens and parking areas.
Leader of Havering Council, Damian White, thanked everyone who helped, including the council’s staff who “worked tirelessly since Friday – and continue to do so - to remove fallen trees, branches and other storm debris”.
He added: “This effort has once again shown that when Havering comes together to respond to a crisis – there is nothing that we can’t overcome.”
The council said it will continue to check the safety of parks.
Damaged trees can be reported at www.havering.gov.uk by searching “trees”.