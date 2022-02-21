Gallery

A car was crushed during Storm Eunice in Cranham Road, Hornchurch - Credit: Sam Harrison

The clean-up effort is still under way following Eunice, as east London braces itself for another storm.

Councils have worked over the weekend to remove fallen trees and clear debris left during last week's unprecedented weather.

Volunteers supported the clear-up effort in Havering over the weekend - Credit: Havering Council

However, there is concern that Storm Franklin could further delay bin collections and emergency repairs in east London.

This morning - February 21 - the Met Office warned the next storm could bring strong winds of up to 60mph.

A brick wall was pulled down in Redbridge - Credit: Redbridge Council

A large fallen tree on Marks Road, Havering - Credit: Archant

Over the weekend, volunteers from Havering Volunteer Centre joined Havering Council's teams to help clear up the borough.

The council warned residents to "continue to take care when out and about" today, and to report storm damage to trees, footpaths and lamp posts online.

Yesterday, Tower Hamlets Council cancelled a Martyrs' Day event in Altab Ali Park due to weather warnings.

Barking and Dagenham was badly hit by Storm Eunice - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

In Barking and Dagenham, the council has warned residents that their bins may not be collected until tomorrow (February 22).

Similarly, Redbridge Council said it hopes to have completed the outstanding bin collection rounds by the end of tomorrow, "subject to the impact of Storm Franklin".

Barking and Dagenham Council staff worked through the weekend to clean up trees and debris - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

Newham Council said ongoing essential works required by recent storm damage roads across the borough remain closed.