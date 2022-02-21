Gallery
Storm Franklin could delay clear-up efforts, councils warn
- Credit: Sam Harrison
The clean-up effort is still under way following Eunice, as east London braces itself for another storm.
Councils have worked over the weekend to remove fallen trees and clear debris left during last week's unprecedented weather.
However, there is concern that Storm Franklin could further delay bin collections and emergency repairs in east London.
This morning - February 21 - the Met Office warned the next storm could bring strong winds of up to 60mph.
Over the weekend, volunteers from Havering Volunteer Centre joined Havering Council's teams to help clear up the borough.
The council warned residents to "continue to take care when out and about" today, and to report storm damage to trees, footpaths and lamp posts online.
Yesterday, Tower Hamlets Council cancelled a Martyrs' Day event in Altab Ali Park due to weather warnings.
In Barking and Dagenham, the council has warned residents that their bins may not be collected until tomorrow (February 22).
Similarly, Redbridge Council said it hopes to have completed the outstanding bin collection rounds by the end of tomorrow, "subject to the impact of Storm Franklin".
Newham Council said ongoing essential works required by recent storm damage roads across the borough remain closed.