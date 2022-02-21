News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Weather

Gallery

Storm Franklin could delay clear-up efforts, councils warn

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:21 PM February 21, 2022
A car was crushed during Storm Eunice in Cranham Road, Hornchurch

A car was crushed during Storm Eunice in Cranham Road, Hornchurch - Credit: Sam Harrison

The clean-up effort is still under way following Eunice, as east London braces itself for another storm.

Councils have worked over the weekend to remove fallen trees and clear debris left during last week's unprecedented weather.

Volunteers supported the clear-up effort in Havering over the weekend

Volunteers supported the clear-up effort in Havering over the weekend - Credit: Havering Council

However, there is concern that Storm Franklin could further delay bin collections and emergency repairs in east London.

This morning - February 21 - the Met Office warned the next storm could bring strong winds of up to 60mph.

A brick wall was pulled down in Redbridge

A brick wall was pulled down in Redbridge - Credit: Redbridge Council

A large fallen tree on Marks Road, Havering

A large fallen tree on Marks Road, Havering - Credit: Archant

Over the weekend, volunteers from Havering Volunteer Centre joined Havering Council's teams to help clear up the borough.

The council warned residents to "continue to take care when out and about" today, and to report storm damage to trees, footpaths and lamp posts online.

Yesterday, Tower Hamlets Council cancelled a Martyrs' Day event in Altab Ali Park due to weather warnings.

Barking and Dagenham was badly hit by Storm Eunice

Barking and Dagenham was badly hit by Storm Eunice - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

In Barking and Dagenham, the council has warned residents that their bins may not be collected until tomorrow (February 22).

Similarly, Redbridge Council said it hopes to have completed the outstanding bin collection rounds by the end of tomorrow, "subject to the impact of Storm Franklin".

Barking and Dagenham Council staff

Barking and Dagenham Council staff worked through the weekend to clean up trees and debris - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

Most Read

  1. 1 Update: Missing 14-year-old found after police appeal
  2. 2 Romford's most and least expensive streets, according to HM Land Registry study
  3. 3 Performer speaks out about 'homophobia and racism' he faced growing up in Havering
  1. 4 Listed Durham Arms pub could reopen, according to application
  2. 5 Revealed: How many homes are sitting empty in your area
  3. 6 Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London
  4. 7 Investigation launched after woman, 74, dies in Harold Hill house fire
  5. 8 Romford Market to close ahead of Storm Eunice 80mph winds
  6. 9 Two police officers in hospital following Rainham 'disturbance'
  7. 10 The extraordinary life of the Goat Woman of Havering-atte-Bower

Newham Council said ongoing essential works required by recent storm damage roads across the borough remain closed.

London Live News
Storm Eunice
Havering News
Barking and Dagenham News
Redbridge News

Don't Miss

Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House

London Live News | Live

Storm Eunice: Live updates as strong winds hit London

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
Chatteris Avenue in Romford

Court Watch

Inquest opens for Romford man who was found dead at home

Charles Thomson

person
Knights Snooker and Pool Club is based on the first floor of 127-133 High Street

Planning

Plans to convert 80-year snooker hall into flats - but club wants to stay

Daniel Gayne

person
Rhonda May, whose garden overlooks the Lidl site, complained of being woken up at 4.30am by construc

Retail

Residents disturbed by supermarket's late night deliveries, woman claims

Daniel Gayne

person