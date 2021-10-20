Met Office warns of flooding risk with heavy rain set to hit London
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rain for London.
Starting from 4pm this afternoon, forecasters have predicted disruptions this evening and overnight as a result of the wet and windy weather.
They have advised of potential disruption to power supplies and other services, while "flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely".
Journeys are also expected to be impacted due to flooding on the roads.
This comes following a thunderstorm warning which runs through to midday today (October 20).
The weather is expected to remain relatively dry across London until later this afternoon, with temperatures of 16°/17°.
