Met Office warns of flooding risk with heavy rain set to hit London

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:26 AM October 20, 2021   
Wet weather warning

The Met Office has warned that wet and windy weather is likely to bring some disruption this evening - October 20 - and overnight. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rain for London.

Starting from 4pm this afternoon, forecasters have predicted disruptions this evening and overnight as a result of the wet and windy weather.

They have advised of potential disruption to power supplies and other services, while "flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely".

Journeys are also expected to be impacted due to flooding on the roads.

This comes following a thunderstorm warning which runs through to midday today (October 20).

The weather is expected to remain relatively dry across London until later this afternoon, with temperatures of 16°/17°.

