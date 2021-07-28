News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
A look back at floods which have devastated east London since 2016

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:00 AM July 28, 2021   
A family are rescued from a flooded property in Frinton Road Romford by London Fire Brigade water re

East London has been badly affected by flooding - Credit: Paul Wood 07958 382323

East London has experienced serious flooding over the past five years, with families forced to flee their homes after rain water swept through the area.

Here is a look back at some of the area's most treacherous floods.

July 2021

In Redbridge, rainfall on July 25 saw serious flooding at Charlie Brown’s roundabout, the central line at South Woodford and Whipps Cross Hospital.

The 999 control room of the London Fire Brigade took more than 1,000 calls to flooding incidents across London as heavy downpours wrought havoc across the city.

Gants Hill Roundabout flooding

Gants Hill roundabout was flooded in July 2021 - Credit: Saleh Ahmed/@SalehAhmed_SA

Newham Council's emergency response team received reports of downpours affecting 22 areas.

Stratford was also badly impacted, with Pudding Mill Lane DLR station near the Olympic Park seeing floodwater surge through the ticket barriers. 

June 2021

In June areas of east London were destroyed following severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham - including a "tornado" in Barking.

In Havering, around 40mm (1.5 inches) of rain fell in an hour, the highest amount in the borough since 2016, according to Havering Council. 

The Romford Recorder documented how residents' insurance premiums are set to skyrocket following the devastation.

Catherine Hull flood

Gidea Park residents had their garages and properties destroyed in June 2021 - Credit: Catherine Hull

In neighbouring Barking, homes in Shirley Gardens, Wilmington Gardens and Hulse Avenue felt the brunt of the strong winds at about 7pm on June 25.

Replacement fences being brought in to repair those lost in the tornado

Replacement fences being brought in to repair those lost in the tornado - Credit: Ken Mears

August 2020

In August last year, Rainham homes were flooded to knee-level with sewage after heavy rainfall.

London Fire Brigade received 93 calls in two and half hours to flood-related emergencies in Rainham and South Hornchurch.

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their

Homes in south Hornchurch were flooded with sewage and rain water in August 2020 - Credit: Griselda Konti

Flash floods also affected parts of Barking and Dagenham on August 16, 2020, with reports of roads around the Pipe Major pub becoming submerged.

December 2019

Heavy rainfall caused raw sewage to overflow into Brooklands Walk, Romford in December 2019.

Heavy rainfall caused a sewer to flood in Brooklands Walk, Romford. Picture: Havering Council

Heavy rainfall caused a sewer to flood in Brooklands Walk, Romford in 2019. - Credit: Havering Council

In Ilford, the River Roding burst its banks in Wanstead and Woodford Green in what was described as some of the worst floods in more than 50 years.

The River Roding in Woodford Green showing a heightened level as it passes alongside Chigwell Road.

The River Roding in Woodford Green flooded in 2019 - Credit: Archant

June 2016

In June 2016, about 60 homes were flooded in Lodge Lane, Collier Row, after the River Rom burst its banks.

A resident clearing water out from their flooded home in Spencer Road, Seven Kings

Ilford was badly flooded in June 2016 - Credit: Archant

Several Barking and Dagenham residents had to move into emergency accommodation after flooding caused havoc across the borough.

Families in Seven Kings, Ilford tried desperately to stop water coming into their homes as the properties flooded following torrential rain.

In Newham, roads were left gridlocked after heavy rain flooded parts of the A13 and areas of Canning Town, including Tyas Road, Exning Road and Tabernacle Avenue.

Flooding
East London News

