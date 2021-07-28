A look back at floods which have devastated east London since 2016
- Credit: Paul Wood 07958 382323
East London has experienced serious flooding over the past five years, with families forced to flee their homes after rain water swept through the area.
Here is a look back at some of the area's most treacherous floods.
July 2021
In Redbridge, rainfall on July 25 saw serious flooding at Charlie Brown’s roundabout, the central line at South Woodford and Whipps Cross Hospital.
The 999 control room of the London Fire Brigade took more than 1,000 calls to flooding incidents across London as heavy downpours wrought havoc across the city.
Newham Council's emergency response team received reports of downpours affecting 22 areas.
Stratford was also badly impacted, with Pudding Mill Lane DLR station near the Olympic Park seeing floodwater surge through the ticket barriers.
June 2021
In June areas of east London were destroyed following severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham - including a "tornado" in Barking.
In Havering, around 40mm (1.5 inches) of rain fell in an hour, the highest amount in the borough since 2016, according to Havering Council.
The Romford Recorder documented how residents' insurance premiums are set to skyrocket following the devastation.
In neighbouring Barking, homes in Shirley Gardens, Wilmington Gardens and Hulse Avenue felt the brunt of the strong winds at about 7pm on June 25.
August 2020
In August last year, Rainham homes were flooded to knee-level with sewage after heavy rainfall.
You may also want to watch:
London Fire Brigade received 93 calls in two and half hours to flood-related emergencies in Rainham and South Hornchurch.
Flash floods also affected parts of Barking and Dagenham on August 16, 2020, with reports of roads around the Pipe Major pub becoming submerged.
December 2019
Heavy rainfall caused raw sewage to overflow into Brooklands Walk, Romford in December 2019.
In Ilford, the River Roding burst its banks in Wanstead and Woodford Green in what was described as some of the worst floods in more than 50 years.
Most Read
- 1 Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Collier Row
- 2 Reward offered to help find iconic Noak Hill Laurel and Hardy statues
- 3 Housing in Havering: Major developments set to come to the borough
- 4 Two men stabbed after fight reported outside Romford nightclub
- 5 Pooches delight as new dog-friendly playground opens at Collier Row pub
- 6 Plan agreed to tackle persistent flooding in Abbs Cross Lane
- 7 Apology issued after council error sees pupils' fee multiplied by 100
- 8 New Home Bargains store to open in Romford
- 9 Polling places review underway ahead of 2022 ward increase
- 10 Gidea Park events planner hopes to host summer community festival
June 2016
In June 2016, about 60 homes were flooded in Lodge Lane, Collier Row, after the River Rom burst its banks.
Several Barking and Dagenham residents had to move into emergency accommodation after flooding caused havoc across the borough.
Families in Seven Kings, Ilford tried desperately to stop water coming into their homes as the properties flooded following torrential rain.
In Newham, roads were left gridlocked after heavy rain flooded parts of the A13 and areas of Canning Town, including Tyas Road, Exning Road and Tabernacle Avenue.