News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Woman receives little post for weeks as Royal Mail suffers 'resourcing issues'

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 AM December 17, 2021
A Royal Mail employee empties a post box in central London following the announcement that postal wo

Royal Mail is experiencing delays to service in Upminster due to resourcing issues and high levels of sickness absence. - Credit: PA

"A number" of people in Upminster have faced problems with their post amid illness and "resourcing issues" at Royal Mail.

A 64-year-old woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told this newspaper she has not received deliveries for three weeks. 

She called the issue “very irritating”, and asked why Royal Mail does not consider tactics such as "hiring students to do the extra post", which she claimed used to be "standard practice."   

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The vast majority of mail is delivered safely and on time.

"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for six days a week."

They added: “In the Upminster area, we are experiencing some delays to service due to resourcing issues and high levels of sickness absence.” 

MP Julia Lopez has been contacted by this resident and a number of constituents about the issue, she said.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?
  2. 2 Are Covid cases still rising at Queen's and King George hospitals?
  3. 3 'I could have died': Motorist says car windscreen pierced by retail park barrier
  1. 4 Teens accused of murder and robbery after fatal stabbing given court date
  2. 5 Which London boroughs have the lowest booster vaccine take-up?
  3. 6 Boy, 14, charged with murder of man found dead on Rainham street
  4. 7 Mum of Isla Caton confirms cancer-stricken daughter has 'weeks' to live
  5. 8 People in Rush Green discuss homelessness in Havering
  6. 9 BHRUT reveals number of Covid jabs it has given since opening vaccine hub
  7. 10 Romford woman 'fuming' after council demands Christmas wreath removal

Ms Lopez said: “My team and I have asked Royal Mail to give urgent attention to the problems we are seeing in postal deliveries in Upminster in the run up to the festive period.  

“We raised similar issues about Harold Hill deliveries after delays were experienced last month - these were apparently due to changes to delivery rounds and staff shortages and thankfully seem largely to have been resolved.” 

Ms Lopez said it is “vital” Royal Mail sort out the problem quickly as many people are awaiting “important and urgent medical documentation through the post”.  

The resident said: “We [her and her partner] could miss hospital appointments because the mail is so far behind, and I’ve only received a handful of Christmas cards.”  

The woman is now sending gifts she has ordered online to her daughter’s address in Hornchurch, as she can’t stand to miss any more deliveries.  

She said: “Smaller online businesses tend to only offer delivery through Royal Mail, and you never know when anything is going to turn up.”  

Royal Mail’s spokesperson apologised for the delays and said it is "working hard" to resume the normal level of service as soon as possible.

Upminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Construction of homes is ongoing at Beam Park

Beam Park

Plans for nearly 900 homes around Beam Park iced

Daniel Gayne

person
Clockwise from top left: Hassan Ibrahim, Abdirazak Yassin, Jason Hardcastle, Aaron Noah, Kyle Shillingford, Robert Neville.

London Live News

Guilty: Offenders from east London convicted or jailed recently

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Dennis King and Brian Tanner mugshots

Investigations

Revealed: The paedophile ring files the police didn't want you to read

Charles Thomson

person
Gwynne Mack died aged 78 on the evening of Thursday, November 25

Cricket

'A great family man': Tributes to retired teacher and sportsman

Daniel Gayne

person