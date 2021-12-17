Woman receives little post for weeks as Royal Mail suffers 'resourcing issues'

Royal Mail is experiencing delays to service in Upminster due to resourcing issues and high levels of sickness absence. - Credit: PA

"A number" of people in Upminster have faced problems with their post amid illness and "resourcing issues" at Royal Mail.

A 64-year-old woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told this newspaper she has not received deliveries for three weeks.

She called the issue “very irritating”, and asked why Royal Mail does not consider tactics such as "hiring students to do the extra post", which she claimed used to be "standard practice."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The vast majority of mail is delivered safely and on time.

"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for six days a week."

They added: “In the Upminster area, we are experiencing some delays to service due to resourcing issues and high levels of sickness absence.”

MP Julia Lopez has been contacted by this resident and a number of constituents about the issue, she said.

Ms Lopez said: “My team and I have asked Royal Mail to give urgent attention to the problems we are seeing in postal deliveries in Upminster in the run up to the festive period.

“We raised similar issues about Harold Hill deliveries after delays were experienced last month - these were apparently due to changes to delivery rounds and staff shortages and thankfully seem largely to have been resolved.”

Ms Lopez said it is “vital” Royal Mail sort out the problem quickly as many people are awaiting “important and urgent medical documentation through the post”.

The resident said: “We [her and her partner] could miss hospital appointments because the mail is so far behind, and I’ve only received a handful of Christmas cards.”

The woman is now sending gifts she has ordered online to her daughter’s address in Hornchurch, as she can’t stand to miss any more deliveries.

She said: “Smaller online businesses tend to only offer delivery through Royal Mail, and you never know when anything is going to turn up.”

Royal Mail’s spokesperson apologised for the delays and said it is "working hard" to resume the normal level of service as soon as possible.