Post delays reported in Harold Hill as Royal Mail confirms staff shortages
- Credit: PA
Royal Mail staff shortages may be causing postal delays in Harold Hill.
A resident, who wishes to remain unnamed, said he knows of some people who have not had deliveries for over a week.
He suggested Royal Mail be renamed “snail mail”: "We've heard over half of Harold Hill delivery office staff are still off work.
“If that's the case they should get loaned staff from neighbouring sorting offices at Romford, Hornchurch, Rainham and Brentwood. That's basic management."
A spokesperson said Royal Mail is "in the process" of recruitment, but confirmed staff illness has had an impact.
You may also want to watch:
They added: “We are looking to restore our normal high service levels as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience."
This comes after Royal Mail apologised over a pensioner in Romford not getting any deliveries “for weeks”.
Most Read
- 1 'Important' ATMs removed from Romford shopping mall
- 2 Two in hospital after crash in Upminster involving 'stolen' van
- 3 Eight arrested on suspicion of murder following death of two teens
- 4 Woman dies after car crash near Upminster
- 5 Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video
- 6 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
- 7 Government 'never gave support' for Beam Park station, minister says
- 8 How Romford are you? Test yourself with our quiz
- 9 Brentwood attack: CCTV appeal after man repeatedly kicked in head
- 10 Plane crash in Upminster sees man taken to hospital as a priority