Post delays reported in Harold Hill as Royal Mail confirms staff shortages

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:16 PM October 26, 2021   
A Royal Mail delivery worker in Ashford, Kent, during England's third national lockdown to curb the

Royal Mail said it is looking to restore normal service levels "as quickly as possible". - Credit: PA

Royal Mail staff shortages may be causing postal delays in Harold Hill.

A resident, who wishes to remain unnamed, said he knows of some people who have not had deliveries for over a week.

He suggested Royal Mail be renamed “snail mail”: "We've heard over half of Harold Hill delivery office staff are still off work.  

“If that's the case they should get loaned staff from neighbouring sorting offices at Romford, Hornchurch, Rainham and Brentwood. That's basic management."

A spokesperson said Royal Mail is "in the process" of recruitment, but confirmed staff illness has had an impact.

They added: “We are looking to restore our normal high service levels as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience."

This comes after Royal Mail apologised over a pensioner in Romford not getting any deliveries “for weeks”.

Harold Hill News

