Two cars were involved in the fatal crash on Hacton Lane earlier today; one driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, the other has since been arrested - Credit: Met Police

One driver involved in the fatal crash earlier today in Hacton Lane has been arrested.

Police officers were called at 10.27am today - March 13 - to attend the two-car collision, as was the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A male - the driver of one of the cars, a Jaguar - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He is believed to be a 73-year-old man. His family have been informed.

The driver of the second car, a Mercedes, is a 32-year-old male who has since been arrested on suspicion of offences including driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution after the crash.

Detectives from the roads and transport policing command are investigating.

Anyone with dashcam footage or any witnesses is asked to call police on 101, reference CAD 2581/13Mar.