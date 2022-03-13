News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder

Man dies after collision on Hacton Lane this morning

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:58 PM March 13, 2022
Updated: 2:12 PM March 13, 2022
A man has sadly died following a crash on Hacton Lane this morning (March 13) - Credit: MPS

A man has sadly died following a crash in Hacton Lane this morning.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called at 10.29am today - Sunday, March 13 - to reports of the road traffic collision.

Its spokesperson told the Recorder: “We sent a number of resources including two ambulance crews, two medics in fast response cars, an incident response officer, and we also dispatched medics from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene."

A second man has been assessed by LAS medics and taken to hospital.

Further detail is awaited from the Met Police.

More to follow.

