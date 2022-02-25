News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 7:03 PM February 25, 2022
Travel information in Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham over next week - starting tomorrow January 29 2022

Here are some of the potential delays to watch out for across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham - starting tomorrow (Saturday, February 26) - Credit: Archant

Planning on travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham by road or rail?

Check out the following disruptions which could affect your journey over the week - starting tomorrow, (Saturday February 26). 

Road

A number of works are taking place next week across the three boroughs.

The round-up below lists disruptions where travel delays are advised as being likely or possible.

Havering

  • There will be a closure at junction 28 of the M25 between 10pm on March 2 until 6am on March 5
  • Openreach will be working on Rush Green Road between February 28 and March 5
  • Hyperoptic Ltd will be working on Oldchurch Road between March 2-4
  • Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Heath Park Road between February 28 and March 2

Most Read

  1. 1 Parents complain after primary school offers extra play time for money
  2. 2 Couple's gelateria plans bring dessert parlour to Hornchurch
  3. 3 Woman jailed for entering Havering after she was banned
  1. 4 Performer speaks out about 'homophobia and racism' he faced growing up in Havering
  2. 5 'He was happy when everyone else was happy': Tributes to organ-donating Upminster father-of-two
  3. 6 The extraordinary life of the Goat Woman of Havering-atte-Bower
  4. 7 Company ordered to pay over £1k over skip on Chadwell Heath road
  5. 8 Number of homes proposed for former Romford Ice Rink site decreased
  6. 9 Romford cop cleared of rape after prosecutors drop case
  7. 10 Lowest Covid patient counts since December as legal restrictions end

Council works

  • Straight Road / February 28: 9.30am-3pm
  • Squirrels Heath Road / March 2: 9.30am-3pm
  • Ardleigh Green Road / March 1 to March 3: 9.30am-3pm
  • Wingletye Lane / March 1 to March 3: 9.30am-3pm
  • Manor Way / February 28 to March 1: 7.30pm-6am

Redbridge

  • Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Hainault Road between March 2-4, and on Perth Road between February 28 and March 2
  • Works on the Fullwell Cross Roundabout will start at 9.30am on February 28 and continue until July 1
  • There will be a closure on Eastern Avenue from 10pm on March 4 until 5am on March 5
  • Virgin Media will be working on Cranbrook Road between March 3-5
  • There will be a link road closure on the A406 westbound to M11 junction 4 from 10pm on March 3 until 5am on March 4

Barking and Dagenham

  • There will be a road closure on Alfreds Way from 10pm on March 4 until 6am on March 5
  • There will be a lane closure on Ripple Road from midnight on March 1 until 5am on March 2
  • T-Mobile will be working on Becontree Avenue from February 28 to March 2
  • Openreach will be working on Wilmington Gardens between March 1-2
  • Council works on Abbey Road are due to finish on Monday (February 28)

Rail

c2c services will not run on the Rainham line on Saturday or Sunday (February 26 and 27).

On Sunday, Basildon line services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Fenchurch Street due to works taking place between Barking and Liverpool Street.

From Monday - February 28 - until Thursday - March 3 - services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Liverpool Street from 8.40pm onwards.

On TfL rail, there will be no service between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on Sunday.

There will also be no London Overground service between Romford and Upminster.


London Live News
Transport for London
Redbridge News
Romford News
Barking and Dagenham News

Don't Miss

A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath.

London Live News | Gallery

Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Links Avenue

What are Romford's most and least expensive streets?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The London Stadium (originally known as the Olympic Stadium), now home to West Ham United football c

West Ham fans to protest against Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United

Anthony Harwood

Logo Icon
Durham Arms

Planning

Listed Durham Arms pub could reopen, according to application

Daniel Gayne

person