Here are some of the potential delays to watch out for across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham - starting tomorrow (Saturday, February 26) - Credit: Archant

Planning on travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham by road or rail?

Check out the following disruptions which could affect your journey over the week - starting tomorrow, (Saturday February 26).

Road

A number of works are taking place next week across the three boroughs.

The round-up below lists disruptions where travel delays are advised as being likely or possible.

Havering

There will be a closure at junction 28 of the M25 between 10pm on March 2 until 6am on March 5

Openreach will be working on Rush Green Road between February 28 and March 5

Hyperoptic Ltd will be working on Oldchurch Road between March 2-4

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Heath Park Road between February 28 and March 2

Council works

Straight Road / February 28: 9.30am-3pm

Squirrels Heath Road / March 2: 9.30am-3pm

Ardleigh Green Road / March 1 to March 3: 9.30am-3pm

Wingletye Lane / March 1 to March 3: 9.30am-3pm

Manor Way / February 28 to March 1: 7.30pm-6am

Redbridge

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Hainault Road between March 2-4, and on Perth Road between February 28 and March 2

Works on the Fullwell Cross Roundabout will start at 9.30am on February 28 and continue until July 1

There will be a closure on Eastern Avenue from 10pm on March 4 until 5am on March 5

Virgin Media will be working on Cranbrook Road between March 3-5

There will be a link road closure on the A406 westbound to M11 junction 4 from 10pm on March 3 until 5am on March 4

Barking and Dagenham

There will be a road closure on Alfreds Way from 10pm on March 4 until 6am on March 5

There will be a lane closure on Ripple Road from midnight on March 1 until 5am on March 2

T-Mobile will be working on Becontree Avenue from February 28 to March 2

Openreach will be working on Wilmington Gardens between March 1-2

Council works on Abbey Road are due to finish on Monday (February 28)

Rail

c2c services will not run on the Rainham line on Saturday or Sunday (February 26 and 27).

On Sunday, Basildon line services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Fenchurch Street due to works taking place between Barking and Liverpool Street.

From Monday - February 28 - until Thursday - March 3 - services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Liverpool Street from 8.40pm onwards.

On TfL rail, there will be no service between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on Sunday.

There will also be no London Overground service between Romford and Upminster.



