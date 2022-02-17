News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
No TfL rail on selected upcoming weekends due to engineering works

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:25 AM February 17, 2022
Works to begin between Maryland and Forest Gate, Newham, between February and March 2022

Network Rail is set to start upgrade works between Maryland and Forest Gate between February and March - Credit: Network Rail

There will be no eastbound TfL rail services on selected upcoming weekends due to engineering works taking place between Maryland and Forest Gate.

Network Rail is set to undertake upgrades on the track between the two Newham stations this month, meaning rail replacement buses will operate on TfL rail and Greater Anglia services during certain weekends.

Starting this Saturday and Sunday - February 19 and 20 - there will also be no rail services the following Sunday (February 27).

In terms of March, replacement buses will operate during the final three weekends of the month: March 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 respectively.

The work will involve installing more effective drainage and replacing worn-out track, with the aim of improving the efficiency of services in and out of London Liverpool Street.

