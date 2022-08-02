Cllr Matthew Stanton has called for changes to be made to the junction between Marsh Way and the A1306 in Rainham - Credit: Michael Deon Burton

Rainham’s infamous "devil’s corner" junction must be improved through collaborative working.

That's according to a letter written by Cllr Matthew Stanton, one of two Labour councillors for the Beam Park ward, which was sent to Havering Council and Transport for London (TfL).

He said: “On the grounds of safety for our residents and other users, and to reduce the toll on our emergency services, I am asking TfL and Havering to urgently collaborate on any measure to make this junction safer.”

Numerous collisions have occurred at the intersection of Marsh Way and the A1306 (New Road), with one person taken to hospital in a recent crash.

Former councillor Michael Deon Burton witnessed the incident, telling this paper residents have named the junction "devil’s corner" due to the frequency of accidents.

Cllr Matthew Stanton - Credit: Havering Council

Cllr Stanton said while he had been informed the issue is often the fault of motorists assuming they have priority when turning right from the eastbound carriage, he believes there remain concerns regarding the junction’s design.

"It is surely not beyond TfL and Havering to change the phasing of the lights, or the layout of the junction,” he said.

Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, said the local authority had previously submitted a bid for “traffic calming measures” and a 20mph zone for Marsh Way, but due to TfL’s financial situation, it has not received the funding to deliver the improvements.

“Despite this, we are looking at other funding opportunities, including potential Section 106 contributions to support safety improvements and cycling infrastructure,” he added.

Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council - Credit: Havering Council

Penny Rees, TfL’s head of healthy streets investment and delivery, said: “Reducing danger on roads across the capital is a vital part of our Vision Zero commitment to eliminate death and serious injury.

“We regularly talk to Havering Council about their schemes and proposals and would be happy to discuss this junction with Cllr Stanton and Havering Council officers.

“Any future TfL funding for work to make London’s streets safer is dependent on TfL reaching agreement with the government on long-term investment for transport in the capital.”

The current funding deal between TfL and the government ran out on June 24, but a temporary extension was announced until August 3 while a new offer is reviewed.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps posted on Twitter that the settlement offered “supports London’s transport network and offers value for money for taxpayers”.