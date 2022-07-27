News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Person taken to hospital in New Road 'devil's corner' crash

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:39 PM July 27, 2022
Crash on Rainham's New Road

The site of the crash was cordoned off - Credit: Michael Deon Burton

Four people were treated at the scene of a crash in Rainham, while one was taken to hospital. 

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed it was called just after 2.30pm on July 23 to reports of a road traffic collision on New Road. 

New Road crash

The London Ambulance Service was called at 2.33pm to reports of a road traffic collision on New Road - Credit: Michael Deon Burton

A LAS spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a response car, an incident response officer and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). 

“Our medics treated four people at the scene, before taking one person to hospital.” 

Former councillor Michael Deon Burton, who witnessed the incident, said it happened at the intersection of Marsh Way and the A1306 (New Road).  

He said: “Another serious accident at the location residents have christened ‘the devil's corner', because there are so many of them."
 

