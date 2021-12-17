Traffic restriction schemes for ten schools recommended for approval

Emerson Park Academy is among the schools being considered for school streets schemes. - Credit: Google Maps

Eight new school streets schemes in Havering have been recommended for approval.

The schemes aim to improve road safety and air quality by restricting traffic in specified zones around schools at opening and closing times.

Four such schemes have been trialled so far in the borough and on Tuesday, December 14, Havering Council's Highways Advisory Committee unanimously agreed to send the matter to cabinet.

There are eight proposed schemes which cover 10 schools.

It is mooted to cover 8am-9am and 2.30pm-3.30pm around Drapers' Academy, Drapers' Maylands, Lime Academy Forest Approach, James Oglethorpe Primary School and Drapers' Pyrgo Priory.

The hours of operation around Emerson Park Academy would be 8.20am-9.15am and 3pm-3.30pm, while at Parsonage Farm Primary School they would be 8.30am-9.15am and 2.30pm-3.30pm.

Restrictions would be in place between 8.20am-9.05am and 2.30pm-3.25pm at RJ Mitchell Primary School and from 8.15am-9am and 2.30-3.30pm at Redden Court and Harold Wood Primary School.

These proposals follow an initial consultation in autumn 2021.

The response showed a lack of support for schemes around St Edward's Primary School and St Peter's Primary School in Romford, Benhurst Primary School in Hacton, and Hall Mead School and Engayne Primary School in Cranham.

Council officers have therefore recommended proposals for these areas do not proceed.

If approved, the schemes could be in place for up to 18 months.

The first six months would form a statutory consultation period, during which members of the public can raise concerns and objections.

The scheme would be reviewed at the end of this period.

A council report recommended a number of exemptions, including taxis and vehicles used for breakdown recovery or emergency street works.

Vehicles driven by the school and its staff, emergency services, blue badge holders, businesses operating within the streets and healthcare workers or carers would also not be bound by the rules.

Councillors agreed to also make exemptions for delivery vehicles and, through appeal, the parents of children who fall ill at school.

The proposals will be put to the council in the new year.