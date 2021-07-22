Case for release of Gallows Corner upgrade funds is in pipeline, TfL says

Published: 2:15 PM July 22, 2021

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez recently met with TfL as local politicians continue fighting for upgrades to the Gallows Corner junction. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

A business case for releasing the funds needed to upgrade the ageing Gallows Corner flyover is in the pipeline, Transport for London (TfL) has promised.

MP Julia Lopez has met representatives from TfL about Gallows Corner after it was revealed last year - as the "temporary" flyover turned 50 - that a replacement could cost in excess of £50million.

The revelation came two years after the Hornchurch and Upminster representative secured up to that same amount in central government funding from then-transport secretary Chris Grayling.

Though agreed in principle, release of the funds is dependant on TfL - as the manager of the junction - putting forward a strong business case to the Department for Transport (DfT).

Concerned TfL's finances may put this project "on ice", Ms Lopez wrote to transport minister Baroness Vere last month for an update.

Following this, TfL representatives confirmed - in a meeting with Ms Lopez on July 16 - that it expects to submit an updated business case next spring.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Lopez said: "I was glad to receive the assurances from TfL that I had been looking for that they have the team in place to deliver a proper business case and upgrade scheme in the coming years.

"I appreciate that TfL has faced significant challenges with its finances, but I remain clear that Gallows Corner must not be forgotten as we emerge from the pandemic."

She added that she will share further details with constituents when possible.

TfL confirmed that both the DfT and the treasury must approve its business case, with the transport body also obliged to "provide additional funding for the project to go ahead".

A spokesperson added: "While there have been financial pressures, the complexity of the site and the project have also presented challenges.

"We're exploring all options to ensure that the business case we submit to government is as strong as possible."

Havering Council has also been vocal on the need to upgrade Gallows Corner.

Speaking recently about the proposed Lower Thames Crossing, leader Cllr Damian White said: "I will also continue to lobby for investment in Gallows Corner as the new crossing will create even more pressure at a junction which is already unfit for purpose with the current demand."

This comes as an application to build 87 homes on the site of the Gallows Corner Tesco has been submitted to Havering Council.



