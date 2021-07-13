Application lodged to build 87 homes on Gallows Corner Tesco site

Published: 6:37 PM July 13, 2021

An application has been submitted to build 87 new homes on the Tesco Extra site in Bryant Avenue. - Credit: Google Maps

An application to build 87 homes on the site of the Gallows Corner Tesco has been submitted to Havering Council.

The plans, if approved, would see the homes built on the southern side of the existing car park.

Aspects of that space - specifically the existing hand car wash facility, Click+Collect unit and recycling centre - would be relocated to another section of the car park.

The site is immediately adjacent to the A12 and is close to the Gallows Corner roundabout where that road converges with the A127.

It is flanked by Whitelands Way to the east and Bryant Avenue to the west.

The homes, ranging from one to three bedrooms, would be in blocks of between three to five storeys high.

More than half - 49 - would have two bedrooms, with the remainder made up of 27 single bedroom flats and 11 three-bed units.

Just over 35 per cent of the homes would be affordable.

The proposal also makes provision for 87 car parking spaces, nine disabled bays and 162 spaces for cyclists.

Should this proposal be approved, the current Tesco car park would reduce in size.

The development would see 189 spaces lost from the 777 currently available, with a new 588-bay car park.

This would still exceed the peak demand of 528 spaces identified by a survey carried out as part of the transport assessment.

Green space and children's play areas have also been included in the plans.

There would be street trees, as well as a first-floor podium and a third-floor roof terrace accessible to all residents.

It should be noted that a legal presumption in favour of sustainable development is in place because Havering Council has only delivered about 35pc of the housing required over the past three years.

This means that planning permission should be granted unless "any adverse impacts of doing so would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits".

A decision is expected by September 16.

Should permission be granted, work would begin next June and be completed by the same month in 2024.

Comment on the application using reference P1190.21.



