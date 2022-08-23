The linking up will enable passengers to ride the Elizabeth line into central London without changing - Credit: TfL

Travellers will be able to ride the Elizabeth line direct from Shenfield, Reading and Heathrow into central London from November, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

The new line opened in May, and has been hailed as key to the capital’s bounce-back from Covid by providing a range of new journey options.

So far those travelling into London have been unable to ride directly into the city centre, with changes required in order for passengers to complete their journeys.

However, from November 6, those coming from Reading and Heathrow will be able to go all the way through to Abbey Wood, while a direct line from Shenfield to Paddington will also become available, without changing at Liverpool Street.

The Elizabeth line will also begin running seven days a week, and Bond Street station, in the heart of London’s west end, will also open.

The Elizabeth line extends as far as Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east, and Reading and Heathrow out west - Credit: TfL

Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner, said: “I am excited to see the Elizabeth line unlock quicker and better journey options, greater accessibility, and further connectivity to jobs and leisure for even more people.

“This will be another giant leap for London’s public transport system, which supports economic growth in the capital and right across the country.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, described the opening of the Elizabeth line as a “landmark moment”, adding it was helping to contribute £42billion to the national economy.

He said: "It’s great news that from November, Elizabeth line trains will run directly from Reading and Heathrow to Abbey Wood, and from Shenfield to Paddington, seven days a week.

“Services running on Sundays through central London will also make thousands more journeys quicker, easier and more comfortable.

"This enhanced capacity on the Elizabeth line will play a crucial role in encouraging people to make the most of the capital and will help support businesses in the heart of our city."

Secretary of state from transport, Grant Shapps, paid tribute to £9bn government investment in the line, which he said had already created 55,000 jobs across the UK.

He added: “From November, even more passengers will be able to benefit from this fantastic line with the introduction of Sunday services, direct journeys to Berkshire and Essex and a brand new station at Bond Street.”