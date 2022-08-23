News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Elizabeth line: Date confirmed for extension to services into central London

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 2:26 PM August 23, 2022
Elizabeth Line will open on May 24 2022

The linking up will enable passengers to ride the Elizabeth line into central London without changing - Credit: TfL

Travellers will be able to ride the Elizabeth line direct from Shenfield, Reading and Heathrow into central London from November, Transport for London (TfL) has announced. 

The new line opened in May, and has been hailed as key to the capital’s bounce-back from Covid by providing a range of new journey options. 

So far those travelling into London have been unable to ride directly into the city centre, with changes required in order for passengers to complete their journeys. 

However, from November 6, those coming from Reading and Heathrow will be able to go all the way through to Abbey Wood, while a direct line from Shenfield to Paddington will also become available, without changing at Liverpool Street. 

The Elizabeth line will also begin running seven days a week, and Bond Street station, in the heart of London’s west end, will also open. 

The Elizabeth line extends as far as Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east, and Reading and Heathrow out west

The Elizabeth line extends as far as Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east, and Reading and Heathrow out west - Credit: TfL

Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner, said: “I am excited to see the Elizabeth line unlock quicker and better journey options, greater accessibility, and further connectivity to jobs and leisure for even more people. 

“This will be another giant leap for London’s public transport system, which supports economic growth in the capital and right across the country.”   

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, described the opening of the Elizabeth line as a “landmark moment”, adding it was helping to contribute £42billion to the national economy. 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Unreal’: Brentwood restaurant nominated in two categories at prestigious national industry awards
  2. 2 Man taken to major trauma centre in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Rainham
  3. 3 African restaurant may be future culinary addition to Rainham as planning application submitted
  1. 4 Fire in Rainham grassland among three outbreaks in London
  2. 5 Inquest: Hospital failures left brain damaged patient with severe wound
  3. 6 Call for 'more meat’ around traffic projections of plans for 28,000sqm of Rainham industrial units
  4. 7 'Chuffed to bits’: Cranham grandmother completes 500-mile walk up and down 60ft driveway
  5. 8 Man stabbed in Harold Hill
  6. 9 Inquest opens into biker's death after collision 'involving' Kem Cetinay
  7. 10 Havering A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools

He said: "It’s great news that from November, Elizabeth line trains will run directly from Reading and Heathrow to Abbey Wood, and from Shenfield to Paddington, seven days a week.  

“Services running on Sundays through central London will also make thousands more journeys quicker, easier and more comfortable.  

"This enhanced capacity on the Elizabeth line will play a crucial role in encouraging people to make the most of the capital and will help support businesses in the heart of our city." 

Secretary of state from transport, Grant Shapps, paid tribute to £9bn government investment in the line, which he said had already created 55,000 jobs across the UK. 

He added: “From November, even more passengers will be able to benefit from this fantastic line with the introduction of Sunday services, direct journeys to Berkshire and Essex and a brand new station at Bond Street.” 

Transport for London
London

Don't Miss

The application involves the construction of a three-storey building behind The Bell in Rainham

Bid for three-storey building and nine flats behind disused Rainham pub

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Hop Inn in Hornchurch was launched by co-owners Alison Taffs and Phil Cooke in December 2019

Hornchurch pub named best in London for second year in a row

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Sam and Robert

Daughter pulls father out of care home after 'fall leaves him bedbound'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Khudeza Choudhury, who died from Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital

Queen's Hospital | Special Report

Court: Romford mum died from Covid-19 after Queen's Hospital failings

Charles Thomson

person