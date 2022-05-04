News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Confirmed: Opening date for new TfL Elizabeth Line

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:16 AM May 4, 2022
Updated: 10:52 AM May 4, 2022
Elizabeth Line will open on May 24 2022

The Elizabeth line will open on Tuesday - May 24 - it has been confirmed - Credit: TfL

The Elizabeth Line will open in less than three weeks time, it has been confirmed.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that, subject to safety checks, the newest addition to the capital's transport network will open on Tuesday, May 24.

Trains on this new line will run every five minutes between Paddington and Abbey Wood, between 6.30am-11pm from Monday to Saturday.

In autumn, frequencies at peak times will be increased to 22 trains per hour between Paddington and Whitechapel.

The Elizabeth Line is key to London bouncing back from Covid; by providing new journey options, the network will help to avoid a car-led recovery.

It will also support regeneration across the capital, and add an estimated £42bn to the UK economy.

Initially operating as three separate railways, services from Reading, Heathrow and Shenfield will connect with the central tunnels from autumn this year.

They will also be rebranded after a stint of operating as TfL rail.

Customers travelling from Shenfield into London will need to change at Liverpool Street, while those travelling from Reading or Heathrow will do so at Paddington.

Due to ongoing works, the new Bond Street hub will not open on May 24; the station remains on course to open later this year. 

Changes to 14 bus routes will take effect from Saturday, May 14 and Saturday, May 21 - including the new 304 bus which will operate between Manor Park and Custom House from the latter date.

TfL commissioner Andy Byford said: “We are using these final few weeks to continue to build up reliability on the railway and get the Elizabeth Line ready to welcome customers.

"The opening day is set to be a truly historic moment for the capital and the UK, and we look forward to showcasing a simply stunning addition to our network.”

