Council plots new measures to block illegal parking in a Romford road

Residents claim lorries visiting Crow Metals, Romford, cause safety issues by blocking pavements and parking in the middle of the road - Credit: Archant

Havering Council has announced planned new road restrictions to combat illegal parking around a Romford scrap metal business.

Residents have complained for years that HGVs visiting Crow Metals, at the junction of Crow Lane and Justums Lane, cause noise, pollution and safety issues.

They have photographed lorries blocking pavements, forcing pedestrians into the busy road and parking in the carriageway, causing chicanes.

Residents have also reported HGVs parking across their drives and waiting in the road from early morning with their engines running.

Last month, dozens protested outside Crow Metals, saying the council was not doing enough to tackle the problems.

But in a traffic order published on its website, Havering Council is now seeking feedback on new measures, including:

-Extending a “no waiting at any time” restriction at Crow Lane’s junction with Jutsums Lane

-Putting disabled parking bays outside Jutsums Recreation Ground

-Making a “no loading at any time” restriction at the junction of Jutsums Lane and Crow Lane

"The council has listened and is responding to residents’ concerns,” said Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment.

Residents gathered outside Crow Metals, Romford, to raise awareness of their ongoing complaints - Credit: Ahmed Sumon

But Ajay Singh, who organised last month’s protest, said the existing “no waiting” restriction had not been effective.

“We are not against these things – but I don’t think they are going to work,” he said. “Even if you put in double red lines, it doesn’t matter if the enforcement is not there.”

The council has promised other interventions, including a new crossing and physical barriers, like trees and bollards, to prevent pavement parking.

At last month’s protest, residents said the authority was taking too long to deliver.

But Cllr Dervish said bollards would start to be installed from this week, with further measures due after the consultation.

“The council will keep residents informed of any revised timescales following the statutory 28 days objection period,” he said.

“We understand the ongoing concerns and are keen to work with residents to resolve these issues.”

Crow Metals director Joe Wakefield said last week the company was trying to “rebuild trust with our neighbours” and was working on its own “proposed parking strategies”.

