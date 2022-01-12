Shaun Bailey resigns from second London Assembly chair position
Joe Talora, Local democracy reporter
- Credit: Victoria Jones/PA
A politician from Havering has stepped down from a second chair position on a London Assembly committee as a result of the “partygate” saga.
Sources at City Hall confirmed on Tuesday that Harold Hill resident Shaun Bailey has resigned from his role as chair of the assembly’s economy committee.
Last month, the runner up in last year’s London mayoral election stepped down as chair of the police and crime committee after it emerged he attended a party thrown by his campaign staff during lockdown in December 2020.
It comes as the Conservative Party leadership faces growing backlash over alleged gatherings held while restrictions were in place.
Details emerged this week of a “bring your own booze” event held at 10 Downing Street in May 2020, when the country was still under strict lockdown restrictions, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for attending.
City Hall Conservatives insisted the runner-up in last year’s mayoral election would “continue to speak up for Londoners” as a member of the London Assembly.
Mr Bailey himself has not appeared in his capacity as an Assembly Member since December 14 and has not spoken publicly since December 15.
GLA Conservatives and Shaun Bailey were approached for comment.
